Tata Eyeing 40,000 Monthly Car Sales With Hornbill & Gravitas Launch

Tata will more likely be launching the Gravitas three-row SUV and the HBX concept-based production micro SUV next year to strengthen its lineup

Tata Motors has been reaping benefits of its latest launches as the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon along with the updated Harrier, new Altroz and Nexon EV came to the fore earlier this year. In recent months, Tata has continued to be the third-largest carmaker in the country with appreciable monthly sales tally and last month, it recorded more than 108 per cent YoY sales growth.

Most noticeably, Tata registered three-digit YoY volume increase quite a few times in recent months. The homegrown manufacturer is certainly looking to expand its domestic range to lure in more customers. With the premium SUV space gathering attention, Tata will be expanding the Harrier’s range with the inclusion of a three-row variant.

Christened the Gravitas, the seven-seater made its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo and if not for the health crisis, it would have already been launched in India. Based on the Harrier, it will compete against the next-generation Mahindra XUV500, MG Hector Plus and others. It will be powered by the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder FCA-sourced diesel engine producing 170 PS maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque.

It will be paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. While the Tata Gravitas is expected to be launched in January next month, the HBX concept based production micro SUV will arrive sometime around May 2021 as well. It is the second product based on the ALFA platform following the Altroz.

It will rival Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV and others. Tata Motors is aiming to grab more market share with the launch of the Gravitas and HBX. In the next financial year (April 2021 to March 2022), it is eyeing monthly sales volume of 40,000 units.

Tata could also launch the electric version of the Altroz premium hatchback in the second half of next year. It will more likely be the second product based on the Ziptron technology and the Nexon EV has already been well received among customers.