Tata EVs Waiting Period In May 2024 – Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV

When it comes to the EV market, Tata EVs are leading the pack by a large margin but if you want one now, prepare yourself for a longer waiting period

With the whole world moving towards an electrified future in transportation, in India it is Tata Motors that has made great progress when it comes to manufacturing EVs. They currently have 4 models – Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, and Nexon EV. All of them including the newly launched Punch.ev have waiting periods of over a month. Below is a table that gives more details of the waiting periods in the top 20 cities.

The smallest and cheapest EV from the Tata stable, the Tiago EV is witnessing a steady rise in sales which translates to an average wait time of 2 months this May. Its maximum waiting period is for the unlucky folks in Bengaluru as it stretches to 3 months, and in Faridabad and Lucknow it goes to more than 2 months.

The Tata Tigor EV is experiencing a similar average waiting period of around 2 months and the wait extends for a larger number of cities as well. Customers who booked the electrified compact sedan in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Surat, Ghaziabad, Coimbatore, Patna, and Noida, will have to wait for up to 3 months for the delivery.

Models Waiting Period Tiago EV 2-3 Months Tigor EV 2-3 Months Punch EV 2-3 Months Nexon EV 2-3 months

Even the recently launched Tata Punch EV is now witnessing an average waiting period of up to 2 months. The demand is highest in Bengaluru, and you may have to wait for up to 3 months to get delivery, while in Ahmedabad, Ghaziabad, and Patna, it can be delivered faster in about a month.

The updated Tata Nexon EV facelift is experiencing an average wait time of up to 2.5 months, while its maximum waiting period stretches to up to 3 months New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Thane, and Chandigarh.

On the whole we see that the average, no matter which Tata EV you go for, you will have to wait for around 2 months until delivery and interestingly, no major cities have the units readily available.