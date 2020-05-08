Tata Estate EV Concept Digitally Imagined To Pay Homage To Ratan Tata

Tata Estate Electric Concept is a creation of a team at Sankul Design to pay homage to Ratan Tata, the legendary industrialist, philanthropist, and a former chairman of Tata Sons

At Auto Expo 2020, we saw a surprise debut in the form of the Tata Sierra Electric concept. Ever since the unveiling of the design study, the world of Indian car enthusiasts has been abuzz with speculations on the launch of the new version of the iconic SUV.

Not only this, we’ve also seen some speculative renderings of what the production model would look like. Not just this, recently, we even came across a digital illustration of a new version of the Estate and yes, it’s an EV.

For the uninitiated, the Tata Estate was the first passenger car from Tata Motors and was followed by the Sierra. The Sierra was fairly advanced at the time of its launch as it had many novelty features such as power windows, power steering, a Kenwood cassette player with remote and a tachometer. The exterior was inspired by the T-Series estate-type cars from Mercedes Benz.

Unfortunately, the Estate was a bit ahead of its time and hardly sold in enough numbers. However, it looks like it won’t be bad idea to have a modern-day incarnation of the station wagon, especially if it looks anything like the concept from Sankul Design. The vehicle seen in the digital illustration is basically an amalgamation of the original design cues of the Tata Estate and the IMPACT 2.0 design language and the IMPACT 2.0 design language.

As per the creative minds behind this rendering, they wanted to retain the feeling of ruggedness associated with the original Estate. Hence, they decided to merge the latest design theme of the company, which is sophisticated, futuristic and mature, with the clean look of the original version.

The interior of the Tata Estate EV concept are currently under development but they would be derived from a mixture of the design cues of the cabins of the original Estate and Sierra. The reincarnated Estate is an EV and has been envisioned to offer Ziptron powertrain of the company.