Tata Electric SUV Concept Debut Today – What To Expect?

Tata electric SUV concept will likely spawn a midsize SUV coupe based on the Nexon sometime next year or in 2024

Tata Motors is just hours away from unveiling its all-new electric SUV concept and it has teased it a fair amount to give an early dose of what to expect from it. As suspected, it will be the conceptual version of the midsize electric SUV coupe based on the Nexon and it will have bigger proportions than the sub-four-metre SUV as the X1 platform is reengineered.

Since the midsize SUV coupe will also likely be offered in petrol and diesel engines in the near future, we can expect the concept to preview the ICE version’s design to some extent as well. The production-spec Nexon electric SUV coupe is believed to launch only in late 2023 or in early 2024 and it will be positioned above the existing Nexon EV.

The Nexon EV is currently the best-selling passenger electric vehicle in the country and the brand recorded its highest ever EV sales last fiscal. The homegrown manufacturer also has the highest market share in this particular space and will be looking to build on the momentum created with the upcoming SUV coupe that could have several commonalities with the Nexon EV.

The Tata electric SUV concept is observed to have a sleek styling, a thin LED strip covering the width of the vehicle before extending all the way to the wing mirrors through the sides of the bonnet, triangular lighting elements, heavily raked roofline, short overhangs, futuristic alloy wheels, a compact rear profile with sculpted bootlid, EV badging, etc.

Most of the styling elements will take a conventional route while grafted onto the production model and it will have a longer wheelbase and overall length courtesy of the revisions to the X1 architecture and will compete directly against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Nissan Kicks and the likes in its ICE avatar.

It will reportedly be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with a manual and an automatic transmission option. As for the performance, the electric version is expected to use the same 40 kWh Li-ion battery pack that will debut in the long-range Nexon EV bound for this month and it could be capable of more than 400 km claimed range to rival the recently facelifted MG ZE EV and the upcoming Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV.