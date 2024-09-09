Tata Drops Prices Up To Rs. 2.05 Lakh, Tiago Now From Rs. 4.99 Lakh

Tata offers discounts and benefits of up to Rs. 2.2 lakh this festive season; new starting prices announced for its models

Tata Motors has today announced its biggest-ever discount campaign for its range of cars known as the ‘Festival of Cars’. Capitalising on the festive season, buyers will get access to a range of new discounts along with additional benefits at the brand’s dealerships present across the country. Tata has noted that customers will get cumulative benefits of up to Rs. 2.05 lakh.

However, the festive offers are available for a limited period only till October 31, 2024 for almost all cars within the ICE range. Commenting on the announcement of the ‘Festival of Cars’, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, said,

“As the festive season unfolds, we are delighted to present a spectacular array of enticing offers for our valued customers. With total benefits of up to ₹ 2.05 Lakh on ICE vehicles, this year’s festive celebration includes limited time attractive price reductions, along with attractive exchange and cash benefits, making it the perfect moment to embrace the spirit of new beginnings.”

Models New Offer Price

Price Reduction Tiago 4,99,900 65,000 Tigor 5,99,900 30,000 Altroz 6,49,900 45,000 Nexon 7,99,990 80,000 Harrier 14,99,000 1,60,000 Safari 15,49,000 1,80,000

The homegrown manufacturer has announced the new discounted prices across its range of IC-engined cars as well. The entry-level Tiago compact hatchback gets a new base price of Rs. 4,99,900 and based on the variants, the prices are down by up to Rs. 65,000. The Tigor compact sedan now carries a starting price of Rs. 5,99,900 and price reductions of up to Rs. 30,000.

Moving up the range, the Tata Altroz premium hatchback gets a new starting price of Rs. 6,49,900 and based on the variants, the prices have gone down by up to Rs. 45,000. The popular Nexon compact SUV costs Rs. 7,99,990 for the base trim and depending on the variant, the prices have been reduced by up to Rs. 80,000.

Tata does not look to offer any major discounts on the Punch though but the Harrier’s prices now start at Rs. 14,99,000 with price drops of up to Rs. 1.60 lakh based on the variants. Its three-row sibling, the Safari, is priced at Rs. 15,49,000 with price reductions of up to Rs. 1.80 lakh. Besides these offers, additional benefits of up to Rs. 45,000 can be availed at Tata’s showrooms as we mentioned above.