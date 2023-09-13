Tata Discounts September 2023 – Nexon, Altroz, Harrier, Safari, Tiago

Tata offers discounts of up to Rs. 85,000 in the month of September 2023 as its whole domestic lineup is available with offers

Tata Motors is offering good discount deals for its range of passenger vehicles in the month of September 2023. The Altroz diesel can be bought with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs. 5,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 30,000.

The petrol version gets a similar offer but with an additional Rs. 10,000 off in cash. The Harrier manual comes with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 while the automatic variant has it at Rs. 25,000 in exchange bonus and Rs. 10,000 in corporate discount.

The ADAS-equipped automatic variants of the Tata Harrier and Safari can be purchased with the highest overall deal of Rs. 50,000 in cash discount, Rs. 25,000 in exchange bonus and Rs. 10,000 corporate discount – taking the total up to Rs. 85,000 for each SUV. The existing diesel-spec Nexon gets a total discount of up to Rs. 40,000.

Tata Cars Cash Discounts Exchange Bonus + Corp Discounts 1. Altroz Diesel Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 2. Altroz Petrol Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 3. Harrier MT – Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 4. Harrier AT – Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 10,000 5. Harrier AT ADAS & Safari AT ADAS Rs. 50,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 10,000 6. Nexon Diesel (Current) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 7. Nexon MT Petrol Rs. 35,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 10,000 8. Nexon AMT Petrol Rs. 15,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 10,000 9. Safari – Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 10,000 10. Tiago CNG Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 11. Tiago MT Rs. 30,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 12. Tiago AMT Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 13. Tigor CNG Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 14. Tigor Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 15. Altroz DCA Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 16. Punch – Rs. 5,000

The petrol MT variant of the Nexon is available with Rs. 35,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 10,000 corporate discount – up to Rs. 60,000 in total. The Nexon AMT petrol gets a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 50,000.

The non-ADAS Tata Safari is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000. The entry-level Tiago hatchback comes with Rs. 30,000 cash discount, Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount for the manual version.

The CNG-spec Tiago is retailed with a total discount of up to Rs. 55,000. The AMT version of the Tiago comes with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The Tigor and Altroz DCA are available with a total discount of up to Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 30,000 respectively.