Tata Discounts In November 2019 – Tiago, Nexon, Harrier, Tigor, Hexa

Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1.1 lakh in November 2019 as it tries to lure in new customers during the year-end sales

Tata Motors endured another tough month in October 2019 as it registered YoY de-growth of 28% as 13,169 units were retailed against 18,290 units during the same month last year. The homegrown auto major lost 1.9% market share in comparison but on Month-on-Month basis posted a massive 61% sales increase.

To capitalise on the momentum created by this festive season, Tata continues to offer good deal of discounts across its domestic portfolio. The Tiago comes with discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 in November 2019 and since the diesel variants equipped with 1.05-litre diesel engine won’t be upgraded to meet BSVI regulations coming into effect from April 2020, Tata will be trying to sell the oil burners as much as it can.

Its sub-compact sedan sibling, the Tigor, gets total benefits of up to Rs. 62,000. The segment has seen a big decline in numbers in line with the industry slowdown. From averaging more than 2,500 units every month, the Tigor’s sales have slipped down and Tata is expected to recover some of the volumes with the year-end discounts.

S.No Tata Cars Discounts In November 2019 1. Tata Tiago Rs. 45,000 2. Tata Tigor Rs. 62,000 3. Tata Zest Rs. 70,000 4. Tata Nexon Rs. 52,500 5. Tata Harrier Rs. 70,000 6. Tata Safari Storme Rs. 75,000 7. Tata Bolt Rs. 70,000 8. Tata Hexa Rs. 1.1 lakh

The Zest, on the other hand, gets total discounts of up to Rs. 70,000 and are offered across the range – as has been the case with Bolt hatchback. The Nexon compact SUV is sold with discounts of up to Rs. 52,500 this month. The firm competitor of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue has witnessed noticeable YoY sales de-growths as well recently.

The new buyers of Hexa are availed with discounts of up to Rs. 1.1 lakh across the country. The Hexa is retailed with a single diesel engine option in two power and torque configurations. The long-running Safari Storme SUV comes with discounts of up to Rs. 75,000 in November 2019 to make the buying choice attractive for customers.

The Harrier created quite a buzz no other SUV had created before its arrival in January 2019. However, the launch of Kia Seltos and MG Hector did take a toll on its sales in the last few months and resultantly, it is offered with discounts of up to Rs. 70,000.