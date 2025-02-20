Tata Discontinues Nexon.ev Long Range Variant – Latest Prices

Tata Nexon.ev now available in fewer configurations, priced between INR 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and INR 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors has silently phased out the ‘long-range’ variant of the Nexon.ev. The company now offers the Nexon.ev in only the ‘medium range’ and ’45’ variants, reducing the line-up and making it simpler for customers. Since September last year, Tata Motors was giving customers a choice of 30 kWh (medium range), 40.5 kWh (long range), and 45 kWh (45) battery packs in the Nexon.ev.

These battery packs deliver a range of 275 km, 390 km, and 489 km, respectively. Now, Tata Motors has stopped selling the Nexon.ev with the 40.5 kWh battery pack, leaving the 30 kWh and 45 kWh units as the only options. As a result, the 106.4 kW/215 Nm permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) has also been discontinued.

Tata Motors used to sell the long range variant of the Nexon.ev in Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless +S, Empowered+, and Empowered +Dark trims, priced at INR 14.59 lakh, INR 15.09 lakh, INR 15.29 lakh, INR 16.29 lakh, and INR 16.49 lakh, respectively, all ex-showroom.

The medium range variant with the 30 kWh battery pack uses a 95 kW/215 Nm motor that allows the Nexon.ev to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.2 seconds. The 45 variant with the 45 kWh battery pack uses a 106 kW/215 Nm motor, letting the Nexon.ev hit 0 to 100 km/h in the same time as the now-discontinued long-range variant – 8.9 seconds.

The medium range variant of the Tata Nexon.ev is available in Creative, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless +S, and Empowered grades, priced at INR 12.49 lakh, INR 13.29 lakh, INR 13.79 lakh, INR 14.29 lakh, and INR 14.79 lakh, respectively, all ex-showroom. The 45 variant of the Tata Nexon.ev is available in Creative, Fearless, Empowered, Empowered+, and Empowered+ Red #Dark grades, priced at INR 13.99 lakh, INR 14.99 lakh, INR 15.99 lakh, INR 16.99 lakh, and INR 17.19 lakh, respectively, all ex-showroom.

Compared to 15 previously, the Tata Nexon.ev is now available in a total of 10 configurations. While some customers may have lost their perfect middle-ground between range and affordability with the discontinuation of the long range variant, most should appreciate the curtailed line-up for easier decision-making.