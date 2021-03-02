Tata Delivers 100 Units Of New Safari In Delhi-NCR In A Single Day

2021 Tata Safari deliveries have begun across the country and is retailed in six- and seven-seat configurations

Tata Motors has today announced the delivery of 100 units of the new Safari in the Delhi-NCR region. The homegrown auto major has also stated that the majority of the customers have chosen the top-spec XZA+ trim with Royal Blue and Orcus White colour schemes. The 2021 Tata Safari is sold in India in six- and seven-seater options in a price range between Rs. 14.69 lakh and Rs. 21.46 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The premium SUV is essentially the three-row version of the Harrier and is underpinned by the same OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) platform. Based on the Impact Design 2.0 styling philosophy, the new Safari has subtle exterior updates to differentiate itself from its five-seater sibling. It is longer and taller than the Harrier to accommodate the final row while retaining 2,741 mm wheelbase and the changes have resulted in design revision to the rear.

It is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine developing 170 PS maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter AT. Some of the key features in the 2021 Tata Safari are an 8.8-inch floating touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, Oyster White interior theme with dark wooden trim, nine-speaker JBL audio, seven-inch TFT, and so on.

In Delhi-NCR, Tata recorded a 9 per cent YTD growth in the overall passenger vehicle sales. Since October 2020, the brand has been posting over 23,000 unit sales every month. In February 2021, Tata recorded its highest monthly volume tally in nearly nine years and endured a massive Year-on-Year sales increase of 119 per cent as it finished in the third position in the overall manufacturers’ table.

In the third quarter of FY2021 (October to December 2020 period), Tata registered its highest-ever sales in the last 33 quarters underlining the good reception for its recent launches. In 2020, Tata introduced the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon along with the all-new Nexon EV and Altroz premium hatchback. Earlier this year, Tata debuted the iTurbo version of the Altroz to expand its range.

Tata saw a YTD (Year To Date) growth of 20 per cent in the Financial Year 2020-21 when compared to the same period last year as well.