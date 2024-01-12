Tata December 2023 Sales Analysis – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Tiago

Tata Motors accelerates into success with impressive December 2023 sales, with Nexon and Punch leading the charge for the brand

Tata Motors marked a significant surge in sales for December 2023, grabbing the second spot on the sales chart in the Indian car market during that month. The sales figures, reflecting year-on-year (YoY) growth, unveil the success of several Tata models, solidifying the company’s position as a key player in the industry.

Tata Nexon, the best-selling SUV in India, emerged as a star performer with a remarkable 27% YoY growth in sales compared to December 2022. The model recorded 15,284 units sold, underlining its consistent popularity among Indian consumers. Tata Punch, another compact SUV in the lineup, also demonstrated strong growth, boasting a 30% increase in sales and reaching 13,787 units in December 2023.

However, the Tiago hatchback experienced a minor setback with a 20% decrease in sales on a YoY basis, reaching 4,852 units. Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz, maintained steady performance with a marginal 1% year-on-year growth, selling 4,081 units in December 2023.

Model December 2023 Sales December 2022 Sales Tata Nexon (+27%) 15,284 12,053 Tata Punch (+30%) 13,787 10,586 Tata Tiago (-20%) 4,852 6,052 Tata Altroz (+1%) 4,081 4,055 Tata Tigor (-47%) 1,960 3,669 Tata Harrier (-34%) 1,404 2,128 Tata Safari (+40%) 2,103 1,502 Total (+9%) 43,471 40,045

The sedan segment saw contrasting fortunes for Tata’s offerings. The Tigor compact sedan saw a significant decline of 47% in sales during December 2023, likely due to the rise in popularity of compact SUVs and increased competition from other sedans.

In the SUV segment, the Tata Harrier experienced a 34% drop in sales, recording 1,404 units in December 2023. Despite this decline, the Harrier remains a key contender in the midsize SUV category, known for its powerful performance and distinctive design.

A notable success story for Tata Motors in December 2023 is the Safari, with an impressive 40% growth in sales. The SUV secured a sales figure of 2,103 units, showcasing its resurgence and widespread acceptance among enthusiasts.