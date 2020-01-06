Tata December 2019 Sales Analysis – Tiago, Nexon, Harrier, Tigor, Hexa

Due to a major sales slowdown, along with low demand in last month of every year, all cars in Tata Motors’ lineup have reported a de-growth in December 2019

The last calendar year proved to be a pretty unfavourable period for most carmakers as the continued slowdown led to negative growth in the sales of many car models. Combined with perpetually low sales last year, the low demand for new cars in December led to every model in Tata Motors’ lineup posting a de-growth on YoY basis.

Tata Tiago, which is the cheapest car in its company’s lineup, sold 4,558 units in December 2019. This is a 19 per cent fall from 5,628 units sold in the corresponding month of 2018. The Tata Nexon sold 4,350 units, which led to a marginal fall of 1 per cent from 4,393 units sold in December 2018.

Tata Tigor, the Tiago-based sedan, could find only 1,487 buyers in the last month of the previous calendar year. This has led to a 15 per cent drop from 1,751 units sold in the last month of 2018. On the other hand, the Tata Harrier could post a decent sales figure of 1,458 units in December 2019. As the Harrier was launched in early 2019, there is no data available for comparison from December 2018.

Tata Model (+/-%) December 2019 Sales December 2018 Sales 1. Tata Tiago (-19%) 4,558 5,628 2. Tata Nexon (-1%) 4,350 4,393 3. Tata Tigor (-15%) 1,487 1,751 4. Tata Harrier 1,458 New Launch 5. Tata Zest (-2%) 520 529 6. Tata Hexa (-53%) 317 682 7. Tata Safari (-86%) 63 466 8. Tata Bolt (-63%) 32 86

Another model in the company’s lineup that registered only a minor fall in the popularity is the Tata Zest. Compared to the 529 units sold in December 2018, the Maruti Dzire-rival sold 520 units last month This led to a marginal 2 per cent fall. The Tata Hexa, however, slipped by a massive 53 per cent from 682 unit sales in December 2018 to 317 units last month.

The Tata Bolt reported a massive 63 per cent fall from 86 units in December 2018 to just 32 units last month. The company is likely to soon discontinue its B-segment hatchback, especially since it has never sold well and the introduction of the Altroz is merely a few weeks away.

Finally, the biggest fall in popularity was registered by the Tata Safari Storme, which could record a sale of just 63 units last month. This is a whopping 86 per cant drop from 466 units sold in December 2018. The fast-dropping popularity of the robust SUV has even led to the discontinuation of this model.