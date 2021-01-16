Tata Dec 2020 Model Wise Sales – Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, Altroz

Tata recorded 23,546 units in December 2020 as against 12,785 units with 84 per cent sales increase; Nexon stood as the most sold model

Tata Motors has been posting good sales volume in the second half of the year and it regularly ended up as the third largest carmaker in the country with appreciable reception for the Nexon, Altroz, Tiago and Harrier. The homegrown manufacturer garnered a total of 23,546 units as against 12,785 units with a huge 84 per cent volume growth.

In early 2020, Tata introduced the facelifted Nexon, Tiago and Tigor alongside the all-new Altroz premium hatchback and the Nexon EV in India. The zero-emission Nexon finished the last calendar year on a high with 2,529 units as it swept 63.2 per cent EV market share ahead of MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona Electric, Tata Tigor EV and Mahindra eVerito.

The Nexon finished on top of the sales charts in the month of December 2020 as 6,835 units were sold against 4,350 units during the same period in 2019 with 57 per cent YoY growth. The Altroz’s volumes are steadily increasing despite high competition from Maruti Suzuki Baleno and recently launched third generation Hyundai i20.

Tata Cars (YoY) December 2020 Sales December 2019 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (57%) 6,835 4,350 2. Tata Altroz 6,600 – 3. Tata Tiago (33%) 6,066 4,558 4.Tata Harrier (52%) 2,223 1,458 5. Tata Tigor (23%) 1,822 1,487 Total (84%) 23,546 12,785

The premium hatch posted 6,600 units last month to slot in second ahead of Tiago. The most affordable Tata on sale in the domestic market registered 6,066 units as against 4,558 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 33 per cent sales increase. The Harrier’s MY2020 version arrived with plenty of improvements and new features.

Its sales tally has regularly been clocking more than 2,000 units in recent months. The five-seater posted 2,223 units as against 1,458 units with 52 per cent growth while the Tigor compact sedan finished in fifth position with 23 per cent sales jump as 1,822 units were sold against 1,487 units in December 2019.

Tata will launch the Altroz iTurbo variant powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing 110 PS and 140 Nm on January 22 and four days later the 2021 Safari (seven-seater Gravitas) will be unveiled. In the second half of this calendar year, the production version of the HBX concept is expected to debut as well.