Tata CY2019 Sales Analysis – Nexon, Tiago, Harrier, Safari, Tigor, Hexa

Tata Motors posted 1,52,944 unit sales in 2019 with YoY decline of 28 percent and finished fourth overall ahead of Honda, Toyota, Renault and Ford

Tata Motors recorded a total of 1,52,944 units last year as against 2,13,625 units during the same period in 2018 with YoY decline of 28 percent. The homegrown auto major ended up as the fourth most sold in the manufacturers’ table and is committed to reviving its sales fortunes with a slew of new products this year.

In 2019, the Tiago hatchback was the most sold within the domestic stable as 63,215 units were retailed against 92,286 units with YoY decline of 32 percent. Every model had to endure negative sales growth last year and the Sumo discontinued earlier in the year, was the worst hit with 87 percent drop followed by Bolt.

The Nexon was the only consistent seller for Tata in 2019 as 49,312 units were registered as against 52,519 units during the corresponding period the previous calendar year with 6 percent volume decline. The Harrier, introduced in January 2019, posted 15,227 units last year and due to the increase in competition, its popularity is certainly on the downside.

Model 2019 Sales 2018 Sales Growth Tata Tiago 63,215 92,286 -32% Tata Nexon 49,312 52,519 -6% Tata Harrier 15,227 New Launch – Tata Tigor 13,112 29,038 -55% Tata Zest 5,450 13,656 -60% Tata Hexa 2,917 9,764 -70% Tata Safari Storme 2,432 6,138 -60% Tata Sumo 941 7,286 -87% Tata Bolt 337 2,420 -86% Tata Nano 1 518 -100%

A facelifted Harrier with automatic transmission and sunroof is expected soon while the seven-seater Gravitas is primed to be revealed at the 2020 Auto Expo. Both Tiago and Tigor are receiving mid-life updates and the latter saw its sales slumped to 13,112 units with 55 percent volume drop.

The Zest’s sales were down by 60 percent and the Hexa’s at 70 percent with 5,450 and 2,917 units respectively. The Safari range found only 2,432 takers last year it could be discontinued along with Hexa when BSVI emission standards come into effect from April 2020.

Tata is focussed on launching the Altroz premium hatchback in just over a week while the 2020 Auto Expo will witness the brand hosting four global unveils as the Gravitas and production H2X or Hornbill micro SUV are in the pipeline. The ALFA or OMEGA modular platform will underpin all the forthcoming Tata models, except for the Chery Tiggo based Blackbird mid-size SUV.