Tata Curvv Turbo Petrol Detailed Mileage Test & Drive Review

Tata Curvv turbo petrol variant produces a maximum power output of 125 PS and 225 Nm of peak torque

Tata Motors recently began customer deliveries for the IC-engined Curvv across India, offering the midsize SUV coupe in a wide range of variants. Currently, the waiting period extends up to eight weeks for the 1.2L turbo petrol DCT version and up to six weeks for the turbo petrol manual trim. For the electric variant, the waiting period is shorter, standing at around four weeks.

The homegrown manufacturer revealed the prices for the ICE Curvv in India earlier this month, with the five-seater starting at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the entry-level petrol MT variant and going up to Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-range trim. These prices will only apply for bookings made before October 31, 2024, as confirmed by the brand.

We drove the Curvv powered by the new turbo petrol engine in Goa and below we have summarised our first impressions alongside revealing the mileage in a YouTube video. The 1.2L GDi engine develops a maximum power output of 125 PS and 225 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.

The other two powertrain options are the regular 1.2L petrol and the 1.5L diesel engine with the latter also mated to a segment-first DCT. The Tata Curvv ICE is available in eight variants: Smart, Pure+, Pure+ S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ A. It measures 4,308 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and 1,630 mm in height with a ground clearance of 208 mm, offering a spacious and elevated stance suitable for varied driving conditions.

The Tata Curvv ICE offers a generous boot space of 500 litres, which can be expanded to 973 litres when the rear seats are folded, providing ample storage for long trips or bulky items. While it shares the same greenhouse as its electric counterpart, the Curvv ICE distinguishes itself with exclusive exterior bits. It is underpinned by Tata’s new ATLAS platform and boasts a host of safety features as standard.

The equipment list also comprises high-end features such as a 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, Level 2 ADAS tech, a 360-degree camera system, a dual-pane sunroof, six-way power adjustable driver seat, ventilated seats for the driver and front passenger, 9-speaker audio, Electronic parking brake with auto hold, Leatherette seats and plenty more.