Tata Curvv SUV Coupe To Officially Launch In India On August 7

Tata Curvv EV has been teased showing its SUV coupe silhouette and other elements; will likely boast a range of over 500 km

Tata Motors has sent us a block-your-date invite for the Curvv SUV coupe suggesting that it will be launched on August 7, 2024 in India. Interestingly, the homegrown manufacturer has been teasing both the ICE and electric versions of the five-seater over the last few days and thus both could be showcased together in their production form.

The Tata Curvv EV will likely have its prices announced first while the IC-engined Curvv could be available for purchase before the end of this calendar year. Originally introduced as an electric vehicle concept in 2022, Tata drew attention by unveiling its ICE version at the 2023 Auto Expo.

This year, the Curvv ICE, featuring a diesel engine, was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The production version of the Curvv EV will mirror the concept’s design, albeit with slight modifications that may dial back its appearance. Given Tata’s knack for designing EVs that are visually appealing and forward-looking, similar expectations are held for the Curvv EV, which will be positioned to become its flagship offering.

The Tata Curvv EV will vie against the upcoming Citroen Basalt Vision coupe and midsize electric SUVs scheduled for 2025, such as the Maruti Suzuki eVX and its Toyota counterpart, the Hyundai Creta EV, and the Mahindra XUV.e8. Inside, it will incorporate various elements from the latest Harrier and Safari while boasting a two-tone colour scheme.

Key features include a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a flat-bottom steering wheel with an illuminated logo, capacitive touch controls, a circular drive mode selector, heated and ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a fully-digital instrument console, a 360-degree camera system, Level 2 ADAS, an eight-speaker JBL audio and so on.

The Tata Curvv EV is expected to offer a claimed driving range exceeding 500 km per charge and could be offered with both single- and dual-electric motor setups. The ICE, on the other hand, will be equipped with a brand new 1.2L DI turbo petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel mill derived from the popular Nexon.