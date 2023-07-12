Tata Curvv SUV Coupe Spied Testing For The First Time In India

Tata Curvv will be introduced in EV and ICE guises and is expected to launch sometime next year in India

Tata Motors unveiled the Curvv concept back in 2022 before lifting the cloaks off the near-production version at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year. The design of the Curvv will influence the upcoming Nexon facelift and both will indeed have several commonalities. The production-spec Tata Curvv will be available in both EV and ICE guises.

The former is expected to arrive first and compared to the prototype showcased at the biennial Auto Expo, the final production version will be toned down but not by much as Tata is renowned for bringing the concepts to life. The Mumbai-based brand will launch the updated Nexon, Harrier and Safari before the end of this year in India and they will likely be followed by the Curvv in 2024.

The first set of spy pictures of the Tata Curvv prototype draped in heavy camouflage has appeared on the internet giving us a whole lot of details. Retaining its SUV coupe roofline, the upright front fascia comprises a sweeping bonnet structure, headlamps positioned in a deep housing, a wide air intake on the bumper, and a heavily raked front windshield.

The test mule looks to be in its early stages of testing and thus we can expect production parts to be added as it evolves as a horizontal light bar covering the entire width is a high possibility. The alloy wheel design is different from the concept and it looks more conventional and the side profile appears to have a raising beltline and prominent wheel arches.

Just like the concept, the rear could get a sleek light bar and the roofline dips down in an aggressive manner giving a fastback stance. The Tata Curvv will more likely be positioned below the 4.6-metre length Harrier and it will compete directly against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor.

The ICE variant is said to be equipped with the new-gen 1.5L DI turbocharged petrol engine developing around 160 PS. The electric variant could have a claimed driving range of over 500 km on a single charge.