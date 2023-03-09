Tata Curvv SUV Coupe Coming Next Year – All Key Details

Tata Curvv SUV coupe will likely go on sale next year in India and it will become the first model to feature the next-gen 1.2-litre turbo DI petrol engine

Tata Motors unveiled the Curvv concept, an electric midsize SUV coupe in April 2022 and it was said to be underpinned by the Gen 2 EV architecture. At the 2023 Auto Expo this past January, the Mumbai-based manufacturer hosted the global debut of the near-production Curvv much to the surprise of the show-goers and media and it will be launched in its ICE guise first.

The Tata Curvv will go on sale next year in India and it will likely be the first model boasting the new Digital design philosophy. The same styling cues will be seen on the upcoming facelifted versions of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari. The ICE Tata Curvv appears to sit on the stretched version of the Nexon compact SUV’s X1 platform.

It will likely have an overall length of around 4.3 metres. Thus, it will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment. It will likely be positioned between the sub-4m Nexon and the 4.6-metre long Harrier.

Compared to the Nexon, it could have a 50 mm longer wheelbase. The IC-engined Tata Curvv is expected to become the first model from the brand to use the next generation 1.2-litre turbocharged direct-injected petrol engine. It will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while an automatic unit will be an option.

Tata is also working on a bigger 1.5-litre turbo DI four-pot petrol engine but it will reportedly debut only in the ICE Sierra, which was also showcased at the biennial Auto Expo. This particular engine will eventually make its way to the Harrier and Safari as it will kick out around 160 hp.

The zero-emission version of the Tata Curvv is expected to hit the market within two years following the debut of the ICE model with a range of around 500 km but concrete information is known yet. The interior of the Curvv will feature a large touchscreen infotainment system with connected tech, wireless charger, a 360-degree camera system, a sunroof, etc.