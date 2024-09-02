Tata Curvv ICE Launched In India At Rs. 9.99 Lakh

The Tata Curvv ICE is sold in three engine options: a 1.2L GDI petrol, a 1.2L Revotron petrol and a 1.5L diesel with MT and AT choices

After multiple displays as a concept and amidst much anticipation, the production version of the Tata Curvv ICE has finally been launched in India following its unveiling last month for a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV coupé’s design stands out with an elevated ride height, bold cladding, and substantial proportions. It features a ground clearance of 190 mm, distinguishing itself slightly from the recently launched Curvv EV.

The IC-engined Tata Curvv features a sharply sloped roofline, enhancing its aerodynamic efficiency. Large wheels, increased ground clearance, and higher approach and departure angles contribute to its stable stance. Inside, the cabin is finished with premium materials, highlighted by a panoramic glass roof that adds a premium feel.

The five-seater boot has been redesigned for improved practicality. Powering the SUV is a 1.2L Revotron petrol engine and a new 1.2L DI turbo petrol engine producing 125 PS and 225 Nm. The lineup also includes a 1.5L four-cylinder Kryojet turbo diesel engine. This diesel variant comes with a choice between a six-speed manual transmission and a segment-first seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, boasting a claimed fuel efficiency of 22.4 kmpl.

Trim Level Revotron Turbo Petrol MT Hyperion GDi MT Kryojet Diesel MT Smart Rs. 9.99 Lakh – Rs. 11.49 Lakh Pure+ Rs. 10.99 Lakh – Rs. 12.49 Lakh Creative Rs. 12.19 Lakh – Rs. 13.69 Lakh Creative S Rs. 12.69 Lakh Rs. 13.99 Lakh Rs. 14.19 Lakh Creative + S Rs. 13.69 Lakh Rs. 14.99 Lakh Rs. 15.19 Lakh Accomplished S Rs. 14.69 Lakh Rs. 15.99 Lakh Rs. 16.19 Lakh Accomplished + A Rs. 17.49 Lakh Rs. 17.69 Lakh Revotron Turbo Petrol DCA Starts AT Rs. 12.49 Lakh Hyperion GDi MT DCA Starts AT Rs. 16.49 Lakh Kryojet Diesel DCA Starts AT Rs. 12.49 Lakh

The Curvv ICE comes with an AI-based smart shift assistant in the manual transmission, while other features include flush-type door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts, a gesture-controlled powered tailgate, paddle shifters in the DCA variant, and a 9-speaker 320 W JBL audio system, auto AC with capacitive controls, a flat-bottom steering wheel with an illuminated logo and so on.

A total of eight variants have been made available. They are Smart, Pure+, Pure+ S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ A. While the Tata Curvv EV is equipped with a closed-off front grille, where a front-mounted charging port is hidden behind the Tata badge, and features unique textures on the air intake opening and vertical air curtains, its ICE sibling gains darker accents, especially at the front, and its alloy wheel design sets it apart from the EV version.

The Tata Curvv boasts horizontal light bars, a sharply sloped front windshield, and a sleek, flowing bonnet. Its equipment list is packed with features including a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, six airbags, ventilated seats at the front, Level 2 ADAS, and connected features, etc.

The entry-level Smart variant of the Tata Curvv is available in Daytona Grey and Pristine White, while the Pure variant adds Flame and Opera Blue to the colour options. The Creative variant offers all these colours, plus Pure Grey. The top-spec Accomplished variant includes all the previously mentioned colours and introduces the exclusive Gold Essence.