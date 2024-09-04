Tata Curvv ICE Full Price List Revealed – DCT Prices Start At Rs. 12.5 L

The Tata Curvv DCT is available in all three engine options; top-spec trim costs Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Accomplished+ A trim

A couple of days ago, Tata Motors launched the Curvv ICE by revealing its prices. While the prices of all manual trims were released, only the starting prices of the DCT trims were divulged. Now, the homegrown manufacturer has revealed the complete price list of all available trims and these introductory prices will be valid for bookings made only before October 31.

In the regular Revotron petrol engine guise, the DCT gearbox will be sold only from the Pure+ grade with a starting price of Rs. 12.50 lakh while the GDi petrol DCT costs from Rs. 16.50 lakh for the Creative+ S. The segment-first diesel DCT in the Creative S starts at Rs. 15.70 lakh while the Creative+ S, Accomplished S and Accomplished+ A are priced at Rs. 16.70 lakh, Rs. 17.70 lakh and Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Accomplished S and Accomplished+ A trims equipped with the new 1.2L GDi petrol engine and seven-speed DCT combo cost Rs. 17.50 lakh and Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The new motor produces 125 PS maximum power and 225 Nm of peak torque and it can be had with a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

Trim Level Revotron Turbo Petrol MT Hyperion GDi MT Kryojet Diesel MT Smart Rs. 9.99 Lakh – Rs. 11.49 Lakh Pure+ Rs. 10.99 Lakh – Rs. 12.49 Lakh Creative Rs. 12.19 Lakh – Rs. 13.69 Lakh Creative S Rs. 12.69 Lakh Rs. 13.99 Lakh Rs. 14.19 Lakh Creative + S Rs. 13.69 Lakh Rs. 14.99 Lakh Rs. 15.19 Lakh Accomplished S Rs. 14.69 Lakh Rs. 15.99 Lakh Rs. 16.19 Lakh Accomplished + A Rs. 17.49 Lakh Rs. 17.69 Lakh Trim Level Revotron Petrol DCT Hyperion GDi DCT Kryojet Diesel DCT Pure+ Rs. 12.50 lakh Pure+ S Rs. 13.20 lakh Creative Rs. 13.70 lakh Creative S Rs. 14.20 lakh Rs. 15.7 lakh Creative+ S Rs. 15.20 lakh Rs. 16.50 lakh Rs. 16.7 lakh Accomplished S Rs. 16.20 lakh Rs. 17.50 lakh Rs. 17.7 lakh Accomplished+ A – Rs. 19 lakh Rs. 19 lakh

Tata Curvv ICE is available in six different colour schemes namely Flame Red, Pristine White, Opera Blue, Pure Grey, Gold Essence and Daytona Grey. It measures 4,310 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and 1,637 mm in height with a wheelbase length of 2,560 mm and a ground clearance of 190 mm. It is underpinned by the ATLAS platform.

The Curvv ICE is equipped with an AI-based smart shift assistant for manual transmission. Additional features include flush-type door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts, a gesture-controlled powered tailgate, and paddle shifters in the DCA variant. The cabin boasts a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, ventilated front seats, and a 9-speaker 320 W JBL audio system. Safety and convenience are enhanced with six airbags, Level 2 ADAS, auto AC with capacitive controls, and a flat-bottom steering wheel featuring an illuminated logo.

The Tata Curvv competes with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.