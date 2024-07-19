Tata Curvv ICE & EV SUV Coupes Unveiled, Launch On August 7

Tata Curvv ICE and EV will officially go on sale on August 7, 2024 in India; Curvv EV will launch ahead of the ICE variant

Tata Motors has today hosted the debut of the production-spec Curvv ICE and EV in the Indian market. The Curvv is the country’s first mass-market midsize SUV coupé and the range will be officially launched on August 7, 2024. It has been confirmed to be available in its electric version and it will soon be followed by its ICE counterpart.

As we have previously informed, the Tata Curvv will be sold in petrol, diesel and electric guises. The Curvv’s SUV coupé body style is complemented by the raised ride height, prominent cladding, and large proportions. The sharply sloping roofline is said to enhance aero efficiency, enabling it to slice through wind resistance.

Its large wheels, high approach and departure angles, and increased ground clearance are claimed to provide a planted and balanced stance. Speaking on the debut, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said,

“Tata Motors has pioneered the Indian SUV arena. What’s more is that we have repeatedly disrupted the category though innovative designs that deliver great road presence as well as enhanced functionality. The original Sierra, Safari, Nexon, Punch and Harrier are testament to this design led market leadership in SUVs. Taking this legacy forward and to further strengthen our SUV portfolio, we have once again broken the clutter in the effervescent and aspirational mid SUV category by introducing the Tata Curvv”

The SUV coupé will debut in two new paint schemes namely Virtual Sunrise in the Curvv.ev and Gold Essence in the Curvv ICE. It comes with high-quality material and surface finishes and there is also a panoramic glass roof. The large boot space has also been reconfigured to meet customer requirements. Tata says the Curvv EV will offer a best-in-class driving range.

It will likely be equipped with a large battery pack enabling a range of around 550 km on a single charge while the Curvv ICE will feature a new 1.2L DI turbo petrol engine producing 125 PS. The 1.5L four-cylinder turbo diesel mill will be the same unit found in the Nexon and it will produce just over 110 PS. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be on offer.

The Curvv ICE and EV are differentiated by different textures on the air intake opening on the bumper as well as the vertical air curtains while the alloy wheel design is also different. The Curvv EV gets a closed-off front grille with a front-mounted charging port behind the Tata badge. The ICE variant gets more dark accents, especially at the front.

The styling is heavily influenced by the latest Harrier and Safari and the lighting elements are more modern as well with horizontal light bars, a heavily raked front windshield and a swooping bonnet structure. The equipment list will boast a large touchscreen, six airbags as standard, digital instrument cluster, capacitive touch control, ventilated front seats, Level 2 ADAS, automatic climate control, in-car connected tech and much more.