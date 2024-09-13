Tata Curvv ICE Deliveries Commence In India – Long Waiting Period?

Tata Curvv ICE derives power from a 1.2L Revotron petrol, a new 1.2L DI turbo petrol producing 125 PS and 225 Nm, and a 1.5L Kryojet turbo diesel mill

Tata Motors has commenced customer deliveries for the Curvv ICE in India across India and is available in an expansive range. The midsize SUV coupe currently commands a waiting period of up to eight weeks for the 1.2L GDi petrol DCT variant and up to six weeks for the 1.2L GDi turbo MT. For the electric variant, the waiting period stands at up to four weeks.

The homegrown manufacturer announced prices of the ICE-spec Curvv earlier this month in India. The five-seater carries a price tag of Rs. 9.99 lakh for the base variant and it goes up to Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping model. These prices are valid only for official bookings made before October 31, 2024 according to the brand.

The Tata Curvv is offered in eight variants: Smart, Pure+, Pure+ S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ A. The base Smart variant comes in Daytona Grey and Pristine White, while the Pure variant adds Flame and Opera Blue. The Creative variant offers all these colours, with the addition of Pure Grey.

Also Read: Tata Curvv ICE Launched In India At Rs. 9.99 Lakh

The top-end Accomplished variant of the Tata Curvv includes all previously mentioned colours, with the exclusive addition of Gold Essence. Powering the Curvv ICE are three engine options: a 1.2L Revotron petrol, a new 1.2L DI turbo petrol producing 125 PS and 225 Nm, and a 1.5L Kryojet turbo diesel. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The Tata Curvv ICE measures 4,308 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width, and 1,630 mm in height, with a ground clearance of 208 mm. It offers a boot space of 500 litres, expandable to 973 litres when the rear seats are folded. Though it shares the same greenhouse with its EV counterpart, the Curvv ICE stands out with unique features and is built on the new ATLAS platform.

Also Read: 4 New Electric Cars Tata Plans To Launch In India – Should You Wait?

It is packed with features such as a floating 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, six airbags as standard, automatic climate control, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera system, a panoramic sunroof, Six-way powered driver’s seat, Ventilated front seats, JBL nine-speaker audio system, Electronic parking brake with auto hold, Leatherette seats and much more.