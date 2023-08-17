Tata Curvv ICE (Creta Rival) & EV Versions Coming Soon – New Details

Tata Motors is planning to introduce the Curvv EV in the Indian market early next fiscal year, followed by its ICE version in the subsequent months

In a bold move aimed at securing a first-mover advantage in the fiercely competitive coupe SUV segment, Tata Motors has unveiled its launch timeline for the much-anticipated Curvv range. This exciting SUV lineup is set to roll out in two strategic phases, signalling Tata’s commitment to innovation and its determination to meet evolving consumer needs in India’s automotive industry.

The Curvv range, which encompasses both electric vehicle (EV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) variants, is poised to redefine the market landscape. The electric version of the Curvv is slated to debut in the first quarter of the upcoming fiscal year (FY ‘24-25), followed closely by the introduction of the ICE variant a few months later.

This dual-phase approach places the EV variant at the forefront, strategically leveraging the brand’s reputation in the EV domain. This innovative strategy is not unfamiliar to Tata Motors, which introduced the Nexon EV ahead of the arrival of the ICE-powered 2020 Nexon facelift. It should be noted that the brand has seen major success in the electric car market thanks to the Nexon EV.

Central to Tata Curvv’s appeal is its innovative design and cutting-edge technology. Both the EV and ICE versions will uphold a high level of design, quality, and spaciousness, promising customers a well-rounded experience. Tata will offer advanced features on the SUV- a fully-digital instrument console, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, a large infotainment touchscreen, a large panoramic sunroof, etc.

The Curvv is also expected to offer impressive specifications. The EV version is expected to offer 400+ km of driving range, although the battery/motor specs are unknown. As for the ICE version, it will likely get the brand’s new 1.2-litre TGDi motor under the hood, with 125 PS and 225 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, on tap.

Tata Curvv’s coupe-style design is a driving force behind its market disruption potential. By embracing this unique design and coupling it with a pioneering strategy, the homegrown carmaker is primed to capture the imagination of consumers seeking innovation and distinction.

Also, as Tata Motors takes the initiative with its Curvv range, the competition appears to be trailing behind. Key rivals like the Hyundai Creta EV and Honda Elevate EV are yet to confirm their launch dates.