Tata Curvv ICE Coupe SUV India Launch Tomorrow – Here’s What to Expect

Tata Motors will reveal the Curvv ICE’s pricing on September 2, 2024. The SUV offers multiple variants, colors, and features, competing with mid-size models like Hyundai Creta

Indian auto manufacturer Tata Motors recently launched its new coupe SUV, the Curvv EV. At the same event, the company also unveiled the Curvv ICE, but withheld pricing details. Now Tata Motors is set to announce the prices for the new Curvv on September 2, 2024.

1. Tata Curvv ICE: Variants and Colour Options

The Tata Curvv will be available in eight variants: Smart, Pure+, Pure+ S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ A. Customers can also select from six exterior paint schemes, which would be Gold Essence, Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Flame Red, Pure Grey, and Opera Blue.

2. Tata Curvv ICE: Interior Features

Speaking about the interior features, the Tata Curvv ICE top-spec variant will come equipped with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo and wireless charger.

Additionally, it will support a panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting and touch-sensitive HVAC panel. Some of the impressive features of Tata Curvv ICE will include a JBL 9-speaker sound system, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Level 2 ADAS and a 360-degree surround camera with Blind Spot Monitoring.

3. Tata Curvv ICE: Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the Tata Curvv ICE will source power from three engine options, including a 1.2-litre turbo petrol, a 1.2-litre TGDi Hyperion petrol, and a 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel. All three engines will be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DCT transmission. Details on power and torque outputs will be available tomorrow.

4. Tata Curvv ICE: Expected Price and Rivals

The Tata Curvv ICE will be competitively priced. The coupe SUV is likely to carry a starting price of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Upon launch, it will lock horns with some of popular mid-size SUVs, such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Skoda Kushaq, among others.