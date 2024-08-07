Tata Curvv ICE All Key Details Revealed Today, Launch On Sep 2

The ICE version of the Tata Curvv has been made available in a new 1.2L GDI petrol, a 1.2L Revotron petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission options

Following multiple showcases and much fanfare, the production-spec ICE version of the Tata Curvv was unveiled last month and it will be finally launched on September 2, 2024. All of its key specifications have been revealed today as it was featured alongside the newly launched Curvv EV. The SUV coupé design is highlighted by its elevated ride height, bold cladding and substantial proportions emphasised by a ground clearance of 190 mm.

The sharply sloping roofline is designed to improve aerodynamic efficiency. Its large wheels, high approach and departure angles, and increased ground clearance contribute to a stable and well-balanced stance. Inside, the vehicle features high-quality materials and finishes, and it includes a large panoramic glass roof.

The spacious boot of the Curvv has been redesigned to better meet customer needs. The Curvv ICE will come with a regular 1.2L Revotron petrol and a new 1.2L DI turbo petrol engine, delivering 125 PS and 225 Nm. Additionally, it offers a 1.5L four-cylinder Kryojet turbo diesel engine. This diesel engine has been made available with a six-speed manual transmission or a segment-first seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with 22.4 kmpl claimed mileage.

The MT comes with an AI-based smart shift assistant while features such as flush-type door handles, 18-inch alloys with aero insert, gesture-controlled powered tailgate, paddles shifters in DCA, and a 9-speaker 320 W JBL audio system are also on offer. The Curvv ICE and EV models can be distinguished by their unique design elements. A total of eight variants are presented namely Smart, Pure+, Pure+ S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished S and Accomplished+ A.

The Curvv EV features a closed-off front grille with a front-mounted charging port concealed behind the Tata badge, and it has distinct textures on the air intake opening and vertical air curtains. In contrast, the Curvv ICE has darker accents, particularly at the front, and its alloy wheel design differs from that of the EV model.

The Curvv’s design is inspired by the latest Harrier and Safari, featuring modern lighting elements like horizontal light bars, a steeply raked front windshield, and a flowing bonnet. The equipment list includes a large touchscreen, six standard airbags, a digital instrument cluster, capacitive touch controls, ventilated front seats, Level 2 ADAS, automatic climate control, and connected in-car tech.

The base Smart variant is sold in Daytona Grey and Pristine White while the Pure gets Flame and Opera Blue added with the other two. The Creative variant offers all these above colours alongside the Pure Grey and the top-spec Accomplished comes with all the aforementioned colours and the exclusive Gold Essence.