Tata Curvv EV Waiting Period Revealed – Is It Too Long?

Tata Curvv EV offers a claimed driving range of up to 585 km on a single charge; customer deliveries are to begin tomorrow

Tata Motors introduced the Curvv EV earlier this month with a starting price of Rs. 17.49 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 21.99 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). The midsize SUV coupe is available in a total of five variants and its official reservations began on August 12 before the commencement of deliveries tomorrow.

Its ICE sibling will be launched on September 2 as well. The Curvv EV is based on the new ATLAS platform and is sold in 5 different colour options namely Virtual Sunrise, Flame Red, Pristine White, Pure Grey and Empowered Oxide. The first mass-market midsize electric SUV coupe can be had in two battery options – a 45 kWh and a 55 kWh.

The 45 kWh battery is sold in Creative, Accomplished and Accomplished+ S trims while the larger battery pack can be bought in Accomplished, Accomplished+ S, Empowered+ and Empowered+ A trims. The former comes with an average waiting period of around 8-9 weeks depending on the location while the latter has a waiting of just over a month and a half.

Considering its aggressive pricing, many buyers wanting to go for the mid- and top-spec Nexon EV trims have the Curvv EV as an attractive option. It is more practical than the Nexon EV with a larger boot, and a frunk and is more spacious on the inside too. In addition, the styling quotient and the road presence of the Tata Curvv EV are other contributing factors for people leaning towards the SUV coupe.

Both electrified models have a lot in common though mainly on the features front and interior. The 45 kWh battery pack is claimed to offer a driving range of 502 km while the 55 kWh unit delivers an ARAI-certified range of 585 km on a single charge. The Curvv EV features a battery pack that generates 167 hp and a maximum torque of 2,500 Nm at the shaft.

The Tata Curvv EV is said to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.6 seconds with a top speed of 160 kmph. Some of the key features are ventilated front seats, leatherette seats, a leather-wrapped four-spoke steering wheel, Level 2 ADAS, drive modes, multi-mood ambient lighting, a large panoramic sunroof, six-way adjustable powered driver seat, a 360-degree camera system, etc.