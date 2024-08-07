Tata Curvv EV Variant Wise Features, Prices, Specs & Colours Explained

The customer deliveries for the Tata Curvv EV are slated to commence on August 23 while its ICE version will be launched on September 2

Tata Motors has today introduced the much-awaited Curvv EV in the domestic market and its bookings will officially open on August 12, 2024. The customer deliveries are slated to commence on August 23 while its ICE version will be launched on September 2. The Curvv EV is the first model to sit on the new ATLAS platform and is available in a total of five variants.

The Tata Curvv EV carries a starting price of Rs. 17.49 lakh for the base Creative variant and it goes up to Rs. 21.99 lakh for the range-topping Empowered+ A trim (ex-showroom, introductory). The first midsize SUV coupe in India gets two battery packs. The 45 kWh battery is sold in Creative, Accomplished and Accomplished+ S while the larger battery pack is offered in Accomplished, Accomplished+ S, Empowered+ and Empowered+ A.

The smaller battery has a claimed driving range of 502 km while the larger unit helps achieve an ARAI-certified range of 585 km on a single charge. The Curvv EV utilises a 167 hp producing battery pack with a maximum torque of 2,500 Nm at the shaft. It can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 8.6 seconds before topping out at 160 kmph.

Using a 70 kW fast charger, the five-seater can be charged back up to 80 per cent from 10 per cent in just 40 minutes and Tata claims that up to 150 km range can be recovered in just 15 minutes. The Curvv EV also features a segment-first gesture-controlled tailgate and is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, rear seats with reclining function, Level 2 ADAS and more.

A total of five paint schemes are available and they are Pristine White, Virtual Sunrise, Flame Red, Pure Grey and Empowered Oxide. The Tata Curvv EV gains a standard 7.2 kW charger and features Vehicle-to-Vehicle (5 kVA) and Vehicle-to-Load (3.2 kVA) technologies. The V2V tech allows the car to charge other vehicles while V2L enables it to serve as a portable power source for appliances.

Below we have listed variant-wise features:

1. Tata Curvv EV Creative: