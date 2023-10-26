Tata Curvv EV To Launch In Early Next Year – Top 5 Things To Know

Tata Curvv EV is expected to go on sale in early 2024 before the arrival of its ICE version;will have a claimed range of over 500 km

We are marking our walls just like how early man used to do it on his caves, as we have lost track of time ever since we laid eyes on the beautiful Tata Curvv Concept. Tata has stated that it will be launching early next year and here are 5 things you need to know about the production model.

1. Exterior

The first thing you would notice at a glance is the radical styling and the overall design which is modern and upmarket. The DRLs are an LED bar at the front which is sleek and stylish, and it sits above the split LED headlamps that are placed into the front bumpers. The back of the car sports a sloping coupe-like roofline and sharply angled rear glass that sits between a split spoiler setup at the top and an LED bar-like taillight at the bottom.

Below this we have another set of thick LED light bar which sits on the Tata logo at the back. The rear bumpers mimic the triangle design layout on the front bumpers. You get large dual-tone alloy wheels and a blacked-out roof. The concept had cameras that act as rear-view mirrors which will be replaced with regular ORVMs to keep the costs in check.

2. Interior

The interiors of the concept were minimal and premium which stays true to an ideal concept design, but it will not be feasible on a production model and hence it will see some major change but we expect the overall design language to remain the same.

It will come with a panoramic sunroof, a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with an illuminated logo at the centre, dual-tone interiors, touch-sensitive HVAC controls, a large floating touchscreen infotainment unit at the centre and a completely digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. There will be a rotary dial on the centre console, but we are not sure if it will be used for transmission or drive modes since the Tata Curvv EV may come with an AWD variant to improve its SUV image.

3. Powertrain and Specifications

Tata has confirmed that the Curvv EV will be based on the Gen2 platform and will sport a large battery pack whose details are kept a secret. It will be using the Ziptron powertrain but the platform does support motors on both axles as well so there may be an AWD version. The range of the lower variants is expected to be around 400 km while the top-spec long-range variants will have a range of about 500-550 km.

4. Price

The expected price for the Tata Curvv EV is in the range of Rs.20-30 Lakh. We believe the lower variants to start below Rs 20 Lakh ex-showroom while the top-end long-range AWD variants will reach Rs 30 Lakh.

5. Release Date

The expected timeline for the EV to be launched is before June 2024.