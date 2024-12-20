Tata Curvv EV To Get Rivals From Maruti, Hyundai & Toyota Soon

Here we have brought you a rundown of the soon-launching midsize electric SUVs from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Toyota that are set to rival Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV has only two rivals right now – the Mahindra BE 6 and the MG ZS EV, but come 2025, it will face competition from three new models. The 4 metre+ electric midsize SUV space is set to heat up soon with new contenders from Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Hyundai:

1. Maruti e Vitara

The Maruti e Vitara, the production version of the eVX concept, will be showcased at the next Bharat Mobility Expo, which will take place from 17 to 22 January 2025. The new electric SUV is smaller than the Maruti Grand Vitara yet more spacious on the inside, thanks to its dedicated EV platform. It measures 4,275 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and 1,635 mm in height but has a 100 mm longer, 2,700 mm wheelbase.

Maruti Suzuki could offer the e Vitara in a 106 kW (142 hp)/189 Nm FWD variant, a 128 kW (172 hp)/189 Nm FWD variant, and a 135 kW (181 hp)/300 Nm AWD variant. The base variant will likely have a 49 kWh LFP battery pack and the other two should share a 61 kWh LFP battery pack. The latter will likely deliver a range of up to 550 km.

Also Read: 3 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki EVs You Should Wait For In India

Key features of the e Vitara may include 19-inch alloy wheels, hidden rear door handles, a fixed sunroof, a two-spoke steering wheel, a 10.25-inch customisable virtual instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is the mechanical cousin of the Maruti e Vitara, based on the same platform and introduced with the same powertrains and battery packs. Previewed earlier by the Toyota Urban SUV Concept, this model has a cleaner and more elegant design on the front, but elsewhere, including on the inside, it looks nearly identical to its donor model.

Also Read: This 7-Seater Toyota SUV Previews Upcoming Affordable Fortuner

It is 10 mm longer and 5 mm taller, but it has the same width and wheelbase. Maruti Suzuki will manufacture the Urban Cruiser alongside its e Vitara at the Hansalpur (Gujarat) plant from next spring. Initial production is likely to cater to export markets, so the Indian launch may take place around mid-2025.

3. Hyundai Creta EV

The Hyundai Creta EV, the most anticipated electric SUV of 2025, is set to celebrate its world premiere at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. It will feature only a few exterior differences from the ICE Creta, such as a closed grille area, distinctive bumpers, and more aerodynamic alloy wheels. Inside, it should have changes like a three-spoke steering wheel similar to the second-gen Kona Electric, a more practical centre console, and a new climate control panel similar to the new Alcazar.

Hyundai reportedly plans to use a 45 kWh battery pack in the Creta EV, almost certainly one made of prismatic-format LFP cells sourced from Exide Energy Solutions. The company is likely to offer only one power-electric variant, with a single motor on the front axle producing approximately 138 hp and 255 Nm of torque.