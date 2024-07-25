Tata Curvv EV Spotted In The Open Ahead Of Launch In Early August

Tata Curvv EV will go on sale on August 7, 2024 and it will likely feature a 55 kWh battery pack enabling a claimed range of over 600 km

Tata Motors unveiled the production avatars of the Curvv EV and ICE in the United Kingdom, a few days ago. The former will be officially launched in India on August 7 while the latter will arrive in the following weeks. Ahead of the price announcement, several new details of both SUV coupes have emerged on the internet and the Curvv EV has been spotted in the open as well.

The production model of the electrified Curvv caught on camera shows the presence of a dual-tone-like exterior shade with a black finished roof, shark fin antenna and part of the pillars. The flush-fitting smart door handles can also be seen along with the design of the dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels and prominent wheel arch as well as side body claddings.

Other highlights are the large boot structure enabled by the sloping roofline, a horizontal LED light bar at the rear, a busy bumper with deep contours housing more lighting elements and a rear skid plate. It is no secret that the Tata Curvv EV will be packed with premium features and latest technologies and is expected to use two battery packs.

The mid- and high-end variants could be equipped with a 55 kWh battery pack working in tandem with an electric motor. It will likely be capable of a claimed driving range of over 600 km on a single charge while a DC fast charging option will also be provided. The five-seater will compete with the Mahindra XUV400, top-spec Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, etc.

The midsize electric SUV segment will see plenty of activity within the next two years as the Maruti Suzuki eVX and its Toyota sibling, Mahindra XUV.e8 and XUV.e9, Citroen Basalt EV, Honda Elevate EV and Hyundai Creta EV are in the pipeline. Expect the prices of the Tata Curvv EV to start around Rs. 17.5 lakh and it may go all the way up to Rs.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

The equipment list will comprise Level 2 ADAS suite of driver-assistive and safety tech, front ventilated seats with six-way power adjustability, a dual-pane sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, an all-digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen display with iRA connectivity, leather seats, Type-C charging ports, six airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels and much more.