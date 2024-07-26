Tata Curvv EV Interior Emerges In Video For The First Time

The interior of the Tata Curvv EV will be more in line with that of the Harrier and Nexon and it will be packed with features and technologies

Tata Motors has released a new video which shows the Curvv EV taming the Sandakphu mountain peak in the Singalila Ridge on the border between India and Nepal. The cinematic video shows snippets of the interior of the electrified SUV coupe for the first time. The midsize EV will be officially launched on August 7, 2024 in India.

Its ICE sibling will follow suit sooner rather than later. As expected, the Tata Curvv EV has several similarities with its siblings, the Harrier, Nexon and Safari. A 12.3-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system can be seen in the middle of the dashboard and the shape of the HVAC vents as well as the capacitive touch control panel are borrowed from the Nexon.

The dual-tone interior theme is accompanied by a fully digital instrument console and a steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo and mounted controls. The surface finishes look to be premium with silver accents. The centre console does not appear to be any different compared to the Nexon compact SUV as features such as a rotary drive selector and wireless smartphone charger could be retained.

Reports indicate that the Tat Curvv EV will be equipped with a 55 kWh battery pack capable of a driving range of over 600 km on a single charge and it will support DC fast charging as well. In addition, the bootspace is expected to be around 500 litres. The exterior of the Tata Curvv EV and Curvv ICE boasts many similarities and the former gets a charging port at the front, different alloy wheels and other changes.

The equipment list comprises flush-type door handles with puddle lamps, a dual-pane sunroof, six airbags as standard, Level 2 ADAS suite, leather seat upholstery, front ventilated seats with six-way power adjustment, in-car connected technology, two-step reclining seats at the rear, powered lift-gate, EPB with auto hold, and much more.

The Tata Curvv EV will take on the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, Maruti Suzuki eVX, Honda Elevate EV and others in the midsize electric SUV segment, which will see plenty of action over the next two years.