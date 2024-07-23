Tata Curvv EV Features List Leaked Ahead Of August 7 Launch

Tata Motors is set to launch the Tata Curvv SUV in petrol and electric versions, with the Curvv EV debuting on August 7. New images reveal its features

Tata Motors is inching closer to launching its highly anticipated SUV coupe, the Tata Curvv, in both petrol and electric variants. The all-electric Curvv EV is set to debut on August 7, with the ICE model following soon after. Recently released images provide a sneak peek into the SUV’s features.

Dashboard and Interior Features

The Tata Curvv EV will have a dashboard design similar to other Tata models like the Nexon, Safari, and Harrier. It will come equipped with a large 12-inch infotainment screen from Harman Kardon, offering wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The system will support Arcade.EV and more than 15 other apps. The audio setup will feature nine speakers from JBL.

Inside, the Curvv EV will boast several premium features. The front seats will be ventilated and power-adjustable, providing added comfort. The cabin will have leatherette upholstery and a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel. Other highlights include a wireless charger and a panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, creating a more enjoyable driving experience.

Safety and Technology

Safety will be a key focus for the Curvv EV, as is the case with all Tata cars. It will include six airbags for protection, front and rear parking sensors for easier manoeuvring, and a 360-degree surround camera for better visibility. The vehicle will also feature an electronic parking brake with an auto hold function, all-disc brakes for improved stopping power, and Tata’s iRA 2.0 connected technology.

The Curvv EV will also come with a Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) suite, which includes features like driver drowsiness detection to help keep you safe on the road. Importantly, the Curvv EV has already been tested by GNCAP and BNCAP and has achieved a top rating of five stars for both adult and child occupant protection.

Pricing and Competition

The Tata Curvv EV is expected to be priced between Rs. 18 lakh and Rs. 24 lakh (ex-showroom). When it launches, it will compete with other electric SUVs such as the MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400, BYD Atto 3, and the soon-to-be-released Hyundai Creta EV.