Tata Curvv EV & Curvv ICE SUV Coupes Officially Teased Together

Tata’s upcoming Curvv electric SUV coupe is expected to have a claimed driving range of over 500 km on a single charge

Tata Motors has officially unveiled the first official teasers for the Tata Curvv EV, an SUV coupe that will initially be launched as an electric vehicle, along with an internal combustion engine (ICE) version to follow. Two teasers show that it is undergoing testing in extreme environments in Jaisalmer and Ladakh.

The Curvv EV is built on Tata’s Acti.ev platform, this new platform is built from the ground up to be an EV Curvv EV is expected to deliver a claimed range of 500 km. The teaser also reveals several distinctive design elements, including a sloping roofline which is a staple of coupe-styled SUVs, a connected light setup at both the front and rear following Tata’s new design language, flush door handles, and a closed-off grille specific to the EV variant.

The upcoming Curvv EV is speculated to come with a slew of modern features inside, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof. Safety is highlighted as a key focus for all Tata cars these days and the Curvv EV is supposedly going to offer six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS. The ADAS suite will include features like lane keep assist, autonomous braking, and adaptive cruise control.

Although Tata Motors has not yet disclosed specific details about the battery pack, charging speeds, motor, and range, the Curvv EV is expected to offer two battery options and a 500 km range is expected. The Tata Curvv EV could come with an MR (medium range) and an LR (long range) variant if the brand decides to follow the same naming scheme as the rest of its EVs.

These options will likely support AC fast charging, DC fast charging, V2L (vehicle-to-load), drive modes, and various adjustable energy regeneration as we’ve seen on other Tata EVs. The Tata Curvv EV is expected to launch between August and September. Pricing is expected to start at Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will directly compete with models like the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

Meanwhile, the ICE version, which is expected to launch later this year, could have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh. The ICE-powered version will directly rival the yet-to-be-launched Citroen’s SUV coupe the Basalt, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.