Tata Curvv EV Class Leading Features, Warranty, Safety & Top Speed Detailed

The Tata Curvv EV is available in 45 kWh and 55 kWh battery packs with a claimed driving range of 502 km and 585 km respectively

Tata Motors announced prices of the eagerly anticipated Curvv EV for the domestic market yesterday and its bookings are set to open on August 12, 2024. Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin on August 23, followed by the launch of the ICE version on September 2. This marks the debut model on the new ATLAS platform, and the Curvv EV has been offered in five variants and as many paint schemes.

The Tata Curvv EV starts at Rs. 17.49 lakh for the base Creative variant, with prices reaching up to Rs. 21.99 lakh for the top-tier Empowered+ A trim (ex-showroom, introductory). This is India’s first midsize mass-market SUV coupe, featuring two battery pack options. The 45 kWh battery is available in the Creative, Accomplished, and Accomplished+ S variants, while the larger battery pack is offered in the Accomplished, Accomplished+ S, Empowered+, and Empowered+ A variants.

The smaller battery in the Tata Curvv EV boasts a claimed driving range of 502 km while the larger battery offers a range of 585 km on a single charge. Equipped with a 167 hp battery pack that delivers a maximum torque of 2,500 Nm at the shaft, the Curvv EV can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in just 8.6 seconds and has a top speed of 160 kmph.

With a 70 kW fast charger, the Tata Curvv EV can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in a mere 40 minutes, and it can recover up to 150 km of range in just 15 minutes. The midsize SUV coupe includes a host of first-in-class features including a gesture-controlled tailgate and two-step reclinable rear seats that can be 60:40 split. It also gains a dual-pane sunroof, front ventilated seats and Level 2 ADAS with 20 features among other features.

The colour palette of the Tata Curvv EV comprises Pristine White, Virtual Sunrise, Flame Red, Pure Grey, and Empowered Oxide shades. Standard equipment includes a 7.2 kW charger, and the vehicle features Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Vehicle-to-Load technologies. The V2V technology enables the Curvv EV to charge other vehicles, while V2L allows it to function as a portable power source for various appliances.

Additionally, this SUV Coupe offers six airbags as standard across all variants, along with all-wheel disc brakes featuring brake disc wiping. It includes an Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS), an SOS call function, ESP with i-VBAC, and front parking sensors. Other standard features are an electronic parking brake with an auto hold function, hill hold assist, and hill descent control. The Curvv EV comes with a comprehensive warranty: 1.6 lakh km or 8 years for the high voltage (HV) battery pack and motor, and 1.25 lakh km or 3 years for the vehicle itself.