Tata Curvv EV Bookings Open In India, Deliveries To Commence Soon

The Tata Curvv EV is sold with a claimed driving range of up to 585 km; can accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.6 seconds

Tata Motors recently revealed the pricing for the Curvv EV in the domestic market, with prices ranging from Rs. 17.49 lakh to Rs. 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for this SUV coupe are now open through authorised dealerships and online platform. Customer deliveries are slated to start on August 23, and the ICE version is set to launch on September 2.

The Curvv EV is the first model to sit on Tata Motors’ new ATLAS platform. It comes in five variants and five paint schemes. There are two battery pack choices: a 45 kWh battery for the Creative, Accomplished, and Accomplished+ S variants while the larger battery pack is featured in the Accomplished, Accomplished+ S, Empowered+, and Empowered+ A variants.

The Tata Curvv EV, with its smaller battery pack, is claimed to offer a driving range of 502 km while the larger battery extends the range to 585 km on a single charge. Powered by a 167 hp electric motor that generates up to 2,500 Nm of torque at the shaft, this EV accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.6 seconds, reaching a top speed of 160 kmph.

The midsize SUV coupe supports rapid charging with a 70 kW fast charger, allowing it to charge from 10% to 80% in just 40 minutes and regain up to 150 km of range in only 15 minutes. It is packed with several features such as a segment-first gesture-controlled tailgate and 60:40 split, two-step reclinable rear seats.

Additional highlights include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats at the front, and Level 2 ADAS with 20 advanced features, among other premium offerings. The five exterior shades are Pristine White, Virtual Sunrise, Flame Red, Pure Grey, and Empowered Oxide. It includes a standard 7.2 kW charger and is equipped with Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technologies as standard.

Tata Motors provides a warranty of 1.6 lakh km or 8 years for the Curvv EV’s high voltage battery pack and motor, along with a 1.25 lakh km or 3-year warranty for the vehicle itself, ensuring long-term peace of mind for buyers.