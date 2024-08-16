Tata Curvv EV 100-0% Range Test Video – Best Tata EV Yet?

Tata Curvv EV is equipped with a 45 kWh or a 55 kWh battery pack and here you see the range test of the latter with an IDC range of 585 km

Tata Motors introduced the Curvv EV a few days ago in India and it carries a starting price of Rs. 17.49 lakh which goes up to Rs. 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping model. Available in multiple trims and colour schemes, the Curvv EV is the current flagship electric offering from the homegrown manufacturer and is loaded with features as well.

The Tata Curvv EV is the first model to sit on the ATLAS platform and is positioned above the Nexon EV in the brand’s lineup. We drove the midsize electric SUV coupe in Udaipur and range tested the larger 55 kWh battery pack from full charge to zero per cent. We spent around 20 per cent of our time on city roads while the rest was on highways.

Here we have attached the detailed range test and first drive impressions of the Tata Curvv EV below as it looks to stir up the midsize EV space ahead of the arrival of a plethora of e-SUVs such as Maruti Suzuki eVX and its Toyota sibling, Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra XUV.e8 and others. The segment will witness the debut of the MG Windsor EV soon as well.

However, the Curvv EV will continue to be the only midsize electric SUV coupe offering until the launch of perhaps the Mahindra XUV.e9 or a Citroen Basalt-based EV. The reservations for the five-seater have already commenced and its deliveries will begin soon in India. It also gets V2L and V2V functions as standard.

The Tata Curvv EV, equipped with a 45 kWh battery pack, is claimed to provide a driving range of 502 km, while the larger battery option extends the range to 585 km on a single charge. This EV is powered by a 167 hp electric motor delivering up to 2,500 Nm of torque at the shaft, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.6 seconds and achieve a top speed of 160 kmph.

The midsize SUV coupe supports rapid charging with a 70 kW fast charger, enabling it to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes and recover up to 150 km of range in only 15 minutes. It is loaded with features, including a segment-first gesture-controlled tailgate and 60:40 split rear seats with two-step reclining functionality.