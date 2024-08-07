Tata Curvv Electric SUV Coupe Launched At Rs. 17.49 Lakh

Tata Curvv EV is the first midsize mass market electric SUV coupe in India and is available in 45 kWh and 55 kWh battery packs

The eagerly awaited Tata Curvv EV, revealed a few weeks ago, has been launched today in India with a starting price of Rs. 17.49 lakh for the base Creative trim and it goes up to Rs. 21.99 lakh for the Empowered+ A variant (ex-showroom, introductory). Constructed on the new ATLAS (Advanced Tech-Forward Lifestyle Architecture) platform, which debuted with the Punch EV, the Curvv becomes the first midsize mass-market electric SUV coupe in the country offering the largest boot in its class of 500 litres and a frunk with 35 litres capacity.

Customer deliveries will commence on August 23 and the bookings will open on August 12. The brand says the overall structure of the Curvv EV has been reinforced and is capable of scoring five stars in BNCAP with advanced high-strength steel construction while claiming to boast 45 per cent higher torsional stiffness compared to its midsize SUV competitors. Courtesy of its 190 mm ground clearance, it is capable of taking on typical beaten paths and the water wading capacity stands at 450 mm.

For better roll control, the roll axis is made flatter and the vehicle is claimed to have a 50:50 weight distribution. It has a fast charging rate of 1.2C and utilising a fast charger of 70 kW or above, it can replenish 10-80 per cent in 40 minutes. The homegrown manufacturer further says that up to 150 km driving range can be achieved in just 15 minutes.

Tata Curvv EV Variants Price (Ex-Showroom, Introductory) 1. Creative With 45 kWh Battery Rs. 17.49 Lakh 2. Accomplished With 45 kWh Battery Rs. 18.49 Lakh 3. Accomplished+ S With 45 kWh Battery Rs. 19.29 Lakh 4. Accomplished With 55 kWh Battery Rs. 19.25 Lakh 5. Accomplished+ S With 55 kWh Battery Rs. 19.99 Lakh 6. Empowered+ With 55 kWh Battery Rs. 21.25 Lakh 7. Empowered+ A With 55 kWh Battery Rs. 21.99 Lakh

The Tata Curvv EV comes equipped with a 55 kWh battery pack, providing a claimed range of 585 km on a single charge in the top-end trims. It does 0-100 kmph in 8.6 seconds thanks to a 123 kW (167 hp) e-motor and has a top speed of 160 kmph. The maximum torque at the shaft is a staggering 2,500 Nm. Lower and mid-spec variants will feature a 45 kWh battery.

Its exterior includes LED projector headlamps, a signature welcome and goodbye sequence, 18-inch alloy wheels with a distinctive aero-pattern design in a 215/55 profile, full-width LED Daytime Running Lights, squared-off wheel arches, piano black cladding and sequential LED turn indicators.

Inside, the Tata Curvv EV boasts a range of features including ventilated front seats, leatherette seats, a leather-wrapped four-spoke steering wheel, multi drive modes, multi-mood ambient lighting, and a large panoramic sunroof with mood lighting. The driver’s seat is six-way power-adjustable and the SUV coupe also includes a segment-first powered tailgate with gesture activation.

Customers will also get paddle shifters for multi-mode regeneration, 60:40 split rear seats, six airbags as standard, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Electric Parking Brake (EPB) with auto hold and Level 2 ADAS with lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and a 360-degree camera system with blind spot monitoring.

Wait! There is more! Stepping inside, you will get access to a Harman-sourced 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a nine-speaker JBL audio, Arcade.ev app suite with over 20 apps, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console with embedded maps and a lot more.

It supports fast charging and includes a standard 7.2 kW charger and is equipped with Vehicle-to-Vehicle (5 kVA) and Vehicle-to-Load (3.2 kVA) technologies. V2V allows the vehicle to charge other cars, while V2L turns the car into a portable power source for appliances, making it perfect for outdoor activities. The five paint schemes available are Pristine White, Pure Grey, Flame Red, Virtual Sunrise and Empowered Oxide.