Tata Curvv & Curvv EV Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 70,000

The MY 2025 Tata Curvv can be bought with discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 while the MY 2024 variants can be purchased with benefits of up to Rs. 50,000

Tata Motors is selling the Curvv ICE and Curvv EV with lucrative discounts in February 2025 and these benefits will only be offered till the end of this month for the MY 2025 stock. The latest midsize SUV coupe can be bought with discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 while the MY 2024 variants can be purchased with benefits of up to Rs. 50,000.

The MY 2024 discounts can be split into Rs. 30,000 on consumer discounts while the scrappage bonus for the latest stock stands at Rs. 20,000. The 2025 Tata Curvv EV can be had with discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 while the MY 2024 Curvv EV gets the maximum benefits of up to Rs. 70,000 across all variants.

Currently, the IC-engined Curvv is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 19.19 lakh for the top-spec trim (ex-showroom). The Curvv.ev, on the other hand, is priced between Rs. 17.49 lakh and Rs. 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two battery packs: a 45 kWh and a 55 kWh.

The former utilises an electric motor capable of producing 150 hp and 215 Nm while the latter has a peak power rating of 167 hp. The Curvv ICE is equipped with a 1.5L diesel and a 1.2L petrol mill. The oil-burner makes 115 hp and 260 Nm while the turbo petrol engine pushes out 120 hp and 170 Nm. The new turbo gasoline unit makes 125 hp and 225 Nm.

Transmission options are a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual clutch auto. In February 2025, Tata is offering attractive discounts on other models in its electric vehicle lineup as well. The Tata Tiago EV comes with the highest benefit as it has discounts reaching up to Rs 85,000, making it an appealing choice for budget-conscious EV enthusiasts.

The Tata Punch EV is also available with discounts of up to Rs 70,000, adding more value to the compact electric SUV. Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon EV, is being offered with savings of up to Rs 40,000. Tata’s Punch and Nexon EVs have come under heavy competition from MG Windsor in recent months and let alone the brand is working on launching the Harrier EV soon.