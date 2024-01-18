Tata Confirms Launching 4 More New EVs In 2024-25 – Details

The recently launched Tata Punch EV has become the first model to sit on the Acti.ev platform and it will spawn four more EVs in 2024-25

Tata Motors introduced the Punch EV yesterday for an introductory starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and its customer deliveries will commence next week in India. The electric micro SUV has become the first model to sit on the Acti.ev platform, which is essentially the second generation modular EV architecture built by the brand.

It is no secret that the homegrown manufacturer is planning to add more electrified models to its lineup and the Acti.ev platform will play a significant role in bringing them out. The brand has confirmed that four more zero-emission vehicles will be launched utilising the Acti.ev platform between this year and 2025 in India.

Tata has noted that the design of the new architecture is tailored to accommodate diverse body styles, incorporating a reinforced body structure that adheres to forthcoming GNCAP and BNCAP safety protocols. Prioritising cabin space and storage, the acti.ev incorporates a flat floor without a transmission tunnel and an additional frunk, thereby maximizing room for occupants.

This configuration enhances driving dynamics by lowering the centre of gravity according to Tata. The battery pack layout will offer versatile range between 300 km and 600 km. This modular approach extends to the drivetrain, permitting the selection of All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD), or Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) configurations.

The acti.ev is also compatible with on-board chargers featuring capacities ranging from 7.2 kW to 11 kW for AC fast charging, and it is capable of achieving DC fast charging up to 150 kW. This functionality allows for the addition of 100 km of range in just 10 minutes. In the first half of 2024, Tata will bring in the Curvv EV and it will be followed by the Harrier EV.

By the middle of this decade, Tata is aiming to launch the Altroz EV and Sierra EV and both were previewed through concepts. The electric version of the Harrier and the Sierra.ev will likely sit at the top of the range with driving range exceeding 500 km in a single charge.