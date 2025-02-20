Tata Celebrates 2 lakh EV Sales Milestone With New Offers

Tata Motors announces benefits worth INR 1.86 lakh on electric cars as a celebration of its new EV sales milestone

At Auto Expo 2025 last month, Tata Motors announced it had surpassed two lakh EV sales milestone. Now, the company has rolled out various offers on its electric cars to celebrate the sales milestone for a limited period of 45 days.

Tata Motors is celebrating the 2 lakh EV sales milestone with both existing and new customers. Thanking the existing customers who helped it reach here, the company is giving a loyalty bonus of INR 50,000 on the purchase of Nexon.ev and Curvv.ev. It is also pushing existing customers who own an ICE Tata model to upgrade to an EV, giving them a loyalty bonus of INR 20,000 on the purchase of the Nexon.ev and Curvv.ev.

To new customers, Tata Motors is giving a zero down payment offer, letting them purchase EVs fully (including on-road costs) on loan. The company is also giving an exchange bonus of up to INR 50,000 for more affordability. Lastly, new customers get a complimentary 7.2 kW AC charger, along with free installation, and specifically with the Nexo.ev and Curvv.ev, even six months of complimentary charging at Tata Power charging stations.

Tata Motors says its 2+ lakh customers have collectively driven more than five billion kilometres in just five years, and 8,000 of them have surpassed one lakh kilometres. They saved 7 lakh tonne of carbon dioxide emissions.

Currently, Tata Motors sells six electric models, namely Tiago.ev, Punch.ev, Tigor.ev, Xpres-T EV (fleet-only) Nexon.ev, and Curvv.ev. The starting prices of these models range from INR 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) to INR 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). By March, the company will launch the Harrier.ev as its new flagship EV. In the second half of the year, the homegrown automaker will bring the Sierra.ev to its showrooms, giving strong competition to the Hyundai Creta Electric and the Maruti e Vitara.

To support its extensive and ever-growing EV line-up, Tata Motors is working on enhancing public charging infrastructure. The company has taken up the initiative to double India’s charging points to 400,000 charging points by 2027.