Tata Cars Waiting Period In January 2023 – Check Details

The waiting period on Tata cars goes as high as 26 weeks on select models

Tata Motors is currently one of the best selling car brands in the Indian market and offers an extensive portfolio for the buyers looking for good-looking, well-built, comfortable, and feature-rich cars. All the cars have a strong demand in the market and the current Tata cars waiting period goes as high as 26 weeks in India.

To start with, the Tata Altroz has a waiting period of up to 10 weeks depending on the variant you opt for. Those opting for the diesel powertrain will have to face the highest waiting period while the Petrol manual variants have a waiting period of around 3 to 5 weeks.

The Tata Harrier and the Tata Safari on the other hand have a waiting period of around 3 to 5 weeks and are only offered with diesel powertrain options. The waiting period is similar for both manual as well as automatic versions.

Models Waiting Period (in weeks) Tata Altroz 3 to 10 Tata Harrier 3 to 5 Tata Safari 3 to 5 Tata Nexon 8 to 20 Tata Punch 3 to 26 Tata Tiago 3 to 20 Tata Tigor 6 to 14

The Nexon AMT variants have a waiting period of 16 to 20 weeks while the MT variants of the Nexon have a waiting period of around 8 to 10 weeks. For those wondering, the petrol and diesel variants have a similar waiting period.

The Tata Punch is one of the best selling cars under Rs 10 lakh and is offered in multiple trim options. The petrol manual variants of the Punch have a waiting period of around 3 to 26 weeks based on the variant you pick while the AMT versions have a waiting period of 6 to 12 weeks. The Tata Tiago waiting period in India stands at 3 to 20 weeks for those option for the manual variants while the AMT versions of the car have a waiting period of upto 14 weeks.

The Tata Tigor is one of the strong rivals to the cars like the Maruti Dzire and has a waiting period of 6 to 8 weeks for those opting for the petrol manual variants while the AMT versions on the other hand have 12 to 14 week waiting period. The CNG versions have a waiting period of 6 to 8 weeks.