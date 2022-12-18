Tata Cars Waiting Period Dec 2022 – Nexon, Tiago, Altroz, Punch, Harrier

Tata Nexon commands a waiting period of up to twenty weeks for select variants while the Harrier has it at up to five weeks

Tata Motors currently has the Nexon as its top selling model in the Indian market. The compact SUV is the most sold SUV in the country this calendar year and it was the second highest sold passenger car last month. The Nexon is offered in an expansive range and its waiting period stands at eight to ten weeks for the manual variant.

The AMT variant of the sub-four-metre SUV commands a waiting period of sixteen to twenty weeks. It has been just over a year since the Punch micro SUV made its way to the market and is well received amongst customers.

It has been a regular feature in the top ten most sold cars list every month and demands a waiting period of up to twenty six weeks for select manual variants. The AMT version of the Tata Punch has a waiting period of six to twelve weeks. The Tiago compact hatchback is currently the most affordable model on sale from Tata.

Tata Cars Waiting Period In December 2022 Tata Altroz Diesel MT 6 to 10 weeks Tata Altroz Petrol DCT 5 to 8 weeks Tata Altroz Petrol MT 3 to 5 weeks Tata Harrier 3 to 5 weeks Tata Safari 3 to 5 weeks Tata Nexon AMT 16 to 20 weeks Tata Nexon MT 8 to 10 weeks Tata Tigor CNG 6 to 8 weeks Tata Tigor Petrol MT 6 to 8 weeks Tata Tigor Petrol AMT 12 to 14 weeks Tata Tiago CNG 3 to 20 weeks Tata Tiago Petrol MT 5 to 8 weeks Tata Tiago Petrol AMT 12 to 14 weeks Tata Punch Petrol MT 3 to 26 weeks Tata Punch Petrol AMT 6 to 12 weeks

It has a waiting period of five to eight weeks for petrol MT, twelve to fourteen weeks for petrol AMT and three to twenty weeks for Tiago CNG. The Altroz premium hatchback’s sales numbers have not been too impressive lately and it has a waiting period of three to five weeks for petrol MT, five to eight weeks for petrol DCT and six to ten weeks for diesel MT.

Moving up the order, the Harrier midsize SUV has a waiting period of three to five weeks and the customers wanting to buy the three-row Safari will have similar waiting period in the month of December 2022.

The Tigor petrol manual variant has a waiting period of six to eight weeks while the CNG trim commands a similar waiting period. However, the petrol AMT variant has a waiting period of twelve to fourteen weeks. Tata is expected to launch the facelifted Harrier and Safari in India next year.