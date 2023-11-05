Tata Cars Sold With Good Discounts In Nov – Tiago, Punch, Nexon, Harrier

Tata is offering some great discounts on their products for this festive season and here are some details that will help you in your decision

Tata Motors is offering big discount deals for a number of popular models in its domestic portfolio in the month of November 2023.

1. Tata Tiago & Tigor

Tata is offering up to a total of Rs 55k discount on the petrol models and this includes cash discount of Rs 35k, exchange bonus of Rs 15k and a corporate discount of Rs 5k. When it comes to the CNG variants, the old single cylinder models of both the Tiago and the Tigor are being sold at higher discounts of almost Rs 75k (Rs 50k cash + Rs 20k exchange + Rs 5k corporate bonus) in order to clear the stock while the newer twin cylinder units have lower discounts of just Rs 20k as consumer discounts.

2. Tata Punch & Altroz

The Tata Punch comes with only corporate discount which varies from Rs 5k to Rs 10k based on the dealer and state apart from which there are no attractive offers. The Tata Altroz has up to Rs 20k in the form of cash discounts, an additional Rs 10k on exchange offers and a corporate bonus of Rs 5k. That’s a total of Rs 35k discount which may not be much, but the vehicle has more to offer in terms of handling, practicality, and styling.

3. Tata Nexon Facelift

The new Tata Nexon facelift does not have any offers as is the norm of any high-selling model from a manufacturer.

4. Tata Harrier/Safari

The offers and discounts mentioned below are for the pre facelift models only and this is a great time to go for one as the total discounts account to Rs 1.4Lakh. This includes a cash discount of Rs 75k, an exchange offers of Rs 50k and an additional Rs 15k corporate discount.

Please keep in mind that these offers and discounts vary from dealer to dealer and will depend on the location as well. Tata continues to show tremendous improvements and the recent launches of the facelifted models of Nexon, Harrier and Safari display the manufacturer’s commitment in delivering global products.