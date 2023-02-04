Tata Cars Prices Hiked Again In Feb 2023 – Nexon, Harrier, Tiago, Punch

The prices of the Tata cars have been increased by upto Rs 25,000 in February 2023 and here we bring you the new price list

Tata Motors is currently one of the best-selling car brands in the country and will soon be launching a number of new products in India including the new Altroz EV. The Indian carmaker recently announced a major price hike in India and here are all the details you need to know about this latest price update.

For starters, the new Tata Tiago price in India now starts from Rs 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) while the range-topping version now costs Rs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). All the variants have received a minimum price hike of Rs 9,000.

The Tata Tigor on the other hand is now priced from Rs 6.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is offered with three powertrain options – Petrol, EV, and CNG. The range topping version of the car is priced at Rs 8.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) after receiving a price hike of Rs 15,000.

Model New Price List Price Hike Tata Tiago Rs 5.54 lakh – Rs 7.70 lakh Rs 9,000 – Rs 15,000 Tata Tigor Rs 6.20 lakh – Rs 8.90 lakh Rs 12,000 – Rs 15,000 Tata Tiago NRG Rs 6.62 lakh – Rs 8.90 lakh Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 Tata Altroz Rs 6.45 lakh – Rs 10.40 lakh Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 Tata Punch Rs 6 lakh – Rs 9.47 lakh Rs 3,000 – Rs 10,000 Tata Nexon Rs 7.80 lakh – Rs 14.30 lakh Rs 5,000 – Rs 17,000 Tata Harrier Rs 15 lakh – Rs 22.60 lakh Rs 25,000 Tata Safari Rs 15.65 lakh – Rs 24.01 lakh Rs 20,000

Likewise, the Tiago NRG also received a price hike of up to Rs 15,000 and is now priced from Rs 6.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Tata Altroz and the Tata Punch on the other hand are now expensive by up to Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively depending on the variant you opt for.

The Nexon SUV is one of the highest-selling SUVs in the market and is priced from Rs 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) after receiving a price hike of up to Rs 17,000.

The Tata Harrier and the Safari are currently the premium flagship offerings in the brand’s line-up and received a price hike of up to Rs 25,000. For those wondering, the Harrier is now priced from Rs 15 lakh while the Safari is priced from Rs 15.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).