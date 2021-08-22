Tata Cars Latest Prices [August 2021] – Tiago, Tigor And Nexon

Tata Tiago, Tigor, and Nexon have seen a maximum price hike of up to Rs. 13,500 this month (August 2021) in the Indian market

Tata Motors announced another price hike for its passenger vehicles this August. The increased prices came into effect starting this month, but customers who get their vehicles billed by 31st August would be spared from the hike. Tata’s entry-level models – Tiago and Tigor – have also been affected by the hike, as well as the brand’s most popular model, the Nexon.

Tata Tiago August price hike

Tata Tiago is currently the most affordable vehicle in the homegrown carmaker’s lineup. The little hatchback has seen a maximum price increment of up to Rs. 7,000, although select trims have been spared from the hike. Mechanically, the car remains unchanged; it draws power from a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine (86 PS and 113 Nm). It can be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

Tata Tigor August price hike

Tata Tigor has seen a price increment of Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 8,000, depending on the trim. The compact sedan has undergone no other changes though; it continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, which develops 86 PS and 113 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. There are two transmission choices available – a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

Tata Nexon August price hike

The prices of the petrol variants of the Nexon have increased by Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 13,500, depending on the variant. For the diesel variants, the price hike ranges from Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 13,500, except for the XM(S) trim, which has seen so change in price. Also, new Dark Edition variants have been added to the range, which are based on select top-spec trims only.

The petrol version of the Nexon is available with a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine, with 120 PS and 170 Nm on tap. The diesel version of the compact SUV gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine, which belts out 110 PS and 260 Nm. Transmission options consist of a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AMT, available on both powerplants.

Tata Tiago, Tigor, Nexon latest prices Model Current price Tata Tiago Rs. 4,99,900 to Rs. 6,49,900 Tata Tigor Rs. 5,64,900 to Rs. 7,81,900 Tata Nexon petrol Rs. 7,28,900 to Rs. 11,76,400 Tata Nexon diesel Rs. 8,58,900 to Rs. 13,23,900

Also, Tata Motors is planning to add CNG-powered models to its lineup very soon. The manufacturer has been testing the Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG for quite a while now, and their launch is expected to happen in the Indian market in the coming months.