Tata Cars January 2024 Discounts In India – Up To Rs. 1.25 Lakh

Tata is selling its range of passenger cars with lucrative discounts in the month of January 2024 and do not miss out on the deals

In January 2024, Tata Motors is offering lucrative discount deals and benefits on its MY 2024 and MY 2023 cars in the domestic market. The Tata Altroz premium hatchback is retailed with a consumer offer of up to Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 – taking the total of up to Rs. 20,000 for the diesel and MY 2024 petrol MT versions.

The Tata Altroz CNG and DCA variants only get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. The select manual and automatic (without ADAS) variants of the MY 2023 Tata Harrier can be bought with a consumer offer of Rs. 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 75,000. The deal gets sweeter for the automatic ADAS version.

It can be bought with a consumer offer of up to Rs. 75,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 1.25 lakh. The MY 2023 Tata Nexon diesel and petrol AMT variants can be had with a consumer offer of up to Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 40,000.

Tata Models Consumer Offer Exchange Bonus 1. Tata Altroz Up To Rs. 10,000 Up To Rs. 10,000 2. Tata Harrier Up To Rs. 75,000 Up To Rs. 50,000 3. Tata Nexon Up To Rs. 40,000 Up To Rs. 20,000 4. Tata Safari Up To Rs. 75,000 Up To Rs. 50,000 5. Tata Tiago Up To Rs. 40,000 Up To Rs. 15,000 6. Tata Tigor Up To Rs. 45,000 Up To Rs. 15,000 7. Tata Tiago CNG Up To Rs. 60,000 Up To Rs. 15,000 8. Tata Tigor CNG Up To Rs. 60,000 Up To Rs. 15,000

The petrol manual version of the Tata Nexon is sold with a consumer offer of up to Rs. 40,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 as the total benefits stand at up to Rs. 60,000. The model year 2023 Tata Safari is available with a consumer offer of up to Rs. 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 for the manual and automatic non-ADAS trims.

The MY 2023 Tata Safari AT ADAS is sold with a consumer offer of up to Rs. 75,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 – a total of Rs. 1.25 lakh makes it the best deal of the lot. The homegrown auto major is offering attractive discounts on the petrol and CNG variants of the Tiago and Tigor as well.

The petrol iterations of the Tiago and Tigor come with Rs. 55,000 and Rs. 60,000 discounts respectively in January 2024. The single-cylinder CNG versions of the Tiago get up to Rs. 60,000 consumer offer and Rs. 15,000 in exchange bonus and the same can be said for the single-cylinder Tigor CNG.