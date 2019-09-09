Tata Cars Discount In September 2019 – Tiago, Harrier, Tigor, Hexa, Safari

Like every other manufacturer, even Tata Motors is offering some great offers across its portfolio, which even includes some not-so-old models like the Harrier SUV

While we might be repeating ourselves for the nth time by now, it’s important here to state that the Indian auto sector is going through its worst-ever phase of sales in recent times. Almost every car manufacturer has been reporting a steady de-growth for over 10 months now and the situation doesn’t seem to improve anytime soon.

However, to set in a festive mood and also to try and revive the demand for new cars, most car manufacturers are offering some fantastic discounts across their respective portfolios. Tata Motors, the homegrown carmaker, is no different in this aspect. Here is a report on Tata Cars Discounts in September 2019 –

1. Tata Tiago

The entry-level model in the company’s lineup is currently available with discounts worth Rs 40,000, which makes it one of the most well-priced offering on sale in its segment. Both petrol and diesel variants of the Tata Tiago are currently available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 if you sell your old car to the Tata dealership. The only exception here is the top-spec XZA+ variant, which is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

2. Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor, the compact sedan version of the Tiago, is currently available with discounts worth Rs 55,000. There is a cash discount of Rs 30,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 if you sell your old car to the Tata dealership. These discounts are available on both petrol and diesel variants and make the already well-priced compact sedan even better value for money.

3. Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is a well-priced Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue rival that is currently facing a lot of heat from the fresher competition. However, in order to help the compact SUV regain its lost charm, the company is currently offering some lucrative discounts on both petrol and diesel variants of its smallest-ever SUV.

The petrol version of the Tata Nexon is available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. Things get even better if you choose the diesel version, which is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

4. Tata Hexa

The Tata Hexa is the flagship model in its company’s lineup and is currently available with a discount of up to Rs 85,000. Buyers of this 7-seater SUV, which rivals the Mahindra XUV500, get a cash discount of Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 35,000. With as much as Rs 85,000 off its sticker price, the Hexa, which is already a well-priced model, becomes even better value for money.

5. Tata Safari Storme

The Tata Safari Storme is getting a bit too long in the tooth now but is still among the best options if you need a rugged 7-seater SUV that is not only a great mile-muncher but even offers a great optional 4WD system. The Safari Storme is currently on sale with a cash discount of Rs 40,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. The Safari Storme is the one to pick if you are looking for something more macho and capable than similarly priced models like the Hyundai Creta.

6. Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier was launched earlier this year and is easily the best we’ve seen from the homegrown manufacturer. The Harrier is based on the company’s OMEGA arc platform, which finds its roots at none other than the L550 architecture used in the Jaguar Land Rover Discovery.

The Harrier is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that is basically the same Multijet Ii oil-burner that powers models like the Jeep Compass and MG Hector, albeit, in different power tunes. While the Harrier is quite new in the market and even has a decent demand, the company is currently offering an exchange bonus of Rs 35,000 in order to maintain a steady sales momentum and also fight rivals like the Kia Seltos and the MG Hector.

7. Tata Bolt

The Tata Bolt can be seen as a more modern Indica Vista that was pitted against formidable rivals like the Maruti Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10. Not surprisingly, the Bolt pretty much failed to find enough buyers and was quick to become the slowest-selling model in its segment.

While sales have been pretty dismal throughout the small car’s career, the company continues to sell its Swift-rival, albeit, with some heavy discounts. Right now, the Tata Bolt is being sold with a cash discount of Rs 70,000, which makes it one of the most affordable options in its segment.

8. Tata Zest

The Tata Zest was company’s most modern take on the sub-4-metre segment, until the advent of the Tiago-based Tigor sub-compact offering. The Zest rivals models like the Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze and like the Bolt, has pretty much failed to impress the car buying lot.

That said, there are some who have liked this car for the space on offer, reliable diesel engine and low spare parts prices. Currently, the Zest, like its hatchback sibling, is on sale with a cash discount of Rs 70,000, which makes it one of the most affordable sub-4-metre offerings in the C1-segment of the Indian car market.