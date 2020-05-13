Tata Car Discounts May 2020: Tiago, Tigor, Harrier, Nexon, Altroz

Tata is offering good cash discounts and exchange bonuses on Tiago and Tigor siblings in the month of May 2020

The automobile industry is having a hard time over the last couple of months due to production shutdown and unexpected health crisis leading to negative customer sentiments, and with the normalcy being expected in the coming weeks, the carmakers are working round the clock to get their sales up and running.

Following safety protocols and ensuring adequate measures to prevent employees as well as buyers from getting affected, the companies have opened dealerships. To get the customers’ attention, the car producers are offering discounts and Tata Motors is no different in the month of May 2020.

Over the years, the Tiago hatchback has been the top-selling model for the Indian manufacturer due to its pricing and advantages over its rivals. This month, the Tiago is offered with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 while the exchange bonus stands at Rs. 10,000 – taking the total to Rs. 25,000.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Tata Tiago Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 Tata Tigor Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Tata Harrier NIL Rs. 30,000 Tata Altroz NIL NIL Tata Nexon NIL NIL

The Tigor compact sedan gets an even better discount deal as it comes with Rs. 20,000 cash discount and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus, leading to a total of Rs. 40,000. Tata Motors introduced the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon earlier this year with BSVI compliance while the all-new Altroz and Nexon EV also entered the market with plenty of promises.

The Harrier also received its MY2020 update a few months ago and it is current offered with an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 while the cash discount stands at zero. Tata does not sell the Altroz and Nexon with any discounts this month but the scenario could change in the coming months, when more customer potential is seen.

Tata is expected to launch a micro SUV based on the HBX concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo to rival Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Renault Kwid. Moreover, the three-row Harrier dubbed the Gravitas will also likely arrive towards the end of this year to strengthen the brand’s SUV lineup.