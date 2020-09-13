Tata Camo, Dark Names Trademarked For Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Gravitas

The Camo and Dark names could be used for the special edition variants of the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz and Gravitas in the near future

Tata Motors appears to have filed naming rights for Camo and Dark editions and they indicate that a host of limited edition models are on their way in the near future. The Camo and #Dark names are trademarked for Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. The ‘Gravitas Camo’ looks to be for the three-row SUV based on the Harrier and the regular variant is expected to launch in the coming months.

The homegrown manufacturer has been selling the Harrier Dark Edition with good reception. It gets a host of dark themed exterior changes and interior updates, and is undoubtedly the best-looking Harrier in the domestic market complemented by the 17-inch black alloy wheels and distinctive ‘Dark’ badging. The trademarks suggest that the special editions of the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz could be in the pipeline.

In the Harrier Dark Edition, the cabin also gets a black theme elevating the sporty appeal and a similar case is possible on the aforementioned trio. Over the years, we have seen the Nexon getting Kraz edition, Tiago with the Wizz and Tigor with the Buzz. The performance-spec Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP as well as the Tiago NRG helped in expanding the respective range when they were available.

Tata has the knack of regularly updating its products to keep them afresh and it could follow a similar strategy with the Camo and Dark editions. The Altroz premium hatchback, debuted earlier this year, is the first vehicle based on the ALFA platform and it boasts Impact Design 2.0 styling philosophy introduced in the Harrier in January 2019.

A limited run or range-topping Camo and Dark editions could aid in attracting more customers as the Altroz has been well received already. Tata recently launched new trims for the Harrier and Nexon elevating their value for money quotient with sunroof, and more such variants could be anticipated for other models as well.

The next big launch from Tata will be the Gravitas and it will be followed by the HBX concept based micro SUV.

*Pics For Reference Only