Tata Blackbird To Likely Get Powerful 1.5L Petrol & Diesel Engines

Tata Blackbird is expected to be introduced in the coming years and it will more likely be powered by 1.5L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines in India

Tata Motors has widely been reported to be developing a brand new SUV for the domestic market. Currently, the company has the Nexon as its best-selling SUV and it has also been the most sold SUV in the country so far this calendar year. The Punch micro SUV made its local debut last year and it has also been well received amongst consumers.

Above the sub-four-metre long Nexon and the 4.6-metre long Harrier, there is an apparent gap exists where Tata could slide in an all-new SUV. The midsize SUV segment is toughly contested in the Indian market as the Hyundai Creta leads the way ahead of Kia Seltos and others including MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and Nissan Kicks.

Rumours related to the 4.3-metre long Tata SUV have been around for a long while already and it will certainly help Tata to compete directly against the aforementioned models. It could be based on the same X1 platform as the Nexon with larger proportions enabling a roomier cabin and a bigger bootspace compared to Nexon’s 350 litres.

To differentiate itself from the Nexon, it will likely have a new styling and more importantly, a coupe-ish roofline. The Nexon coupe, previously reported to be the Blackbird project internally, will have its overall length increased as the rear overhang will be longer. The wheelbase length will grow by 50 mm as the wheel geometry could be modified.

The exterior of the Tata Nexon Coupe/Blackbird could have a redesigned front fascia and rear end. It is expected to share body panels with the standard Nexon including the A-pillars and front doors. As for the performance, a new 1.5-litre petrol engine could be used and it will be an upgraded version of the Nexon’s 1.2-litre Revotron motor.

It will likely be tuned to develop around 160 hp while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine from Nexon will make higher power and torque as well. The transmission choices will include MT and AT.