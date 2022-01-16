Tata Blackbird (Creta Rival) To Have Coupe Styling & Powerful Engines

Tata Blackbird (Nexon Coupe) is expected to go on sale in 2023 with a bigger 1.5-litre petrol and a more powerful 1.5-litre diesel engine compared to Nexon

Tata Motors is reportedly working on a midsize SUV for the Indian market and it will be positioned below the Harrier in the brand’s domestic portfolio. The Nexon compact SUV was the top seller for the company in CY 2021 and finished tenth in the overall sales standings. In addition, the Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari are also performing well.

The Nexon EV in particular is currently the best-selling passenger electric vehicle in the country. To further consolidate its SUV range, the homegrown manufacturer will reportedly bring in a new midsize SUV known by the Blackbird and it was conceived back in 2018. The project was shelved before getting the green light again and it will be based on the Nexon.

The upcoming five-seater SUV will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster and the upcoming midsize SUVs from Maruti Suzuki and Toyota. The segment holds plenty of significance for all the brands that are competing and Tata, which posted its highest yearly tally since the inception of the PV business unit in 2021, does not want to miss out on the opportunity.

It is based on the Indica Vista-derived X1 platform with apparent modifications and will have an approximate length of around 4.3 metres with a 50 mm longer wheelbase than the Nexon. It will have an SUV coupe styling with plenty of changes behind the B-pillars and styling-wise it will be different from the Nexon to create a thorough distinction.

As for the performance, the Tata Nexon Coupe/ Blackbird will use a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine derived from the existing 1.2-litre turbo Revotron unit with power figures in the range of 160 hp. The existing 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged Revotorq diesel engine will be upgraded to produce more power and torque reportedly.

Both manual and automatic transmission are expected to be offered. An electric version of the Nexon Coupe is also a possibility and it could come with a larger battery pack enabling a higher driving range compared to the Nexon EV. A market launch of the Tata midsize SUV can be expected in 2023 before the arrival of the electric variant.